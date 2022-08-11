5 Netflix shows like Locke & Key

Locke & Key is a supernatural horror series developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The series, based on writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodríguez's graphic novel series of the same name, premiered on Netflix in February 2020. The second season of the series premiered in October 2021. and the concluding third season was released on August 10, 2022.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott in the lead roles.

It follows the journey of the three Locke siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode and their mother Nina, who move into Keyhouse, their ancestral home, after the kids' father Rendell's murder under unfathomable circumstances. The siblings soon discover magical keys in their new house that imbue the user with special abilities and gifts.

The siblings, however, unwittingly set free a mysterious demon from Rendell's past that was trapped in the family's well house. Following this, they joined forces to solve the mystery of their father's death while saving themselves from the dangers that accompany the keys.

If you like the binge-worthy show, we have curated a list of some other Netflix shows that can fill the inevitable void this show's final season will leave in your hearts. These shows deal with family tragedy and kids trying to cope with unwanted developments in their lives also come with a good dose of sinister magic, mysteries and evil creatures.

Supernatural shows like Locke & Key that are also available on Netflix

1) The Haunting of Hill House

Created by Mike Flanagan, this horror series serves as the first entry in Netflix's The Haunting anthology series. The mini-series, loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name, premiered in October 2018. The second installment of Flanagan's anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiered in October 2020.

The iconic horror series alternates between the two timelines. The first is the summer of 1992 when the Crain family moved into the ghost-infested Hill House to renovate the mansion in order to sell it and build their own house. The second timeline is the present day which shows the estranged Crain siblings still haunted by the paranormal experiences of their childhood.

Like the Key House, which is full of secrets and mysteries, this series also features a similarly supernatural Hill House, which is made of the personification of the worst fears of its inhabitants. Like Locke & Key, this series also revolves around the coming-of-age of young children from a fractured family while dealing with unknown terrors.

2) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, this supernatural horror series is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. The first and second seasons of the show premiered in October 2018 and January 2020 respectively, after which it was canceled.

Starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular lead, the series is set in the fictional town of Greendale. It follows the coming-of-age story of Sabrina Spellman, a 16-year-old half-witch who finds herself torn between living an ordinary life in the mortal world and pledging her loyalty to Satan and his followers.

Like Locke & Key, this series also has a coming-of-age story with a dark twist.

Both Locke & Key and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina combine fantasy elements of mystery and magic with the real world. The series similarly contains gore, horror and witchcraft, with Sabrina juggling the pressures of high school while fighting evil forces that threaten her friends and family.

3) Dark

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, this critically-acclaimed German science fiction series premiered in December 2017. The concluding third season premiered in June 2020.

The show begins with the disappearance of a child in the fictional town of Winden, Germany. It follows four estranged families as they try to unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy spanning several generations surrounding a mysterious wormhole located in the caves underneath the town.

Like Locke & Key, this series also deals with the family tragedy of four estranged families through multiple timelines. The Timeshift Key is used in the final season of Locke & Key which is a key similarity Dark shares with the former. Additionally, Dark explores the existential implications of time and its effect on human nature with the help of parallel worlds and time travel.

The characters keep moving back and forth in time and their actions have profound effects on the lives of past and future family members.

4) Shadow and Bone

Developed by Eric Heisserer, this fantasy series is based on Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology - a part of his Grishaverse. The first season of the show premiered in April 2021 and it was renewed for an eight-episode long second season in June 2021.

The series follows the journey of Alina Starkov, a young orphan who serves as the cartographer of the Ravka nation's First Army. She discovers that she is a gifted Grisha called Sun Summoner with the rare ability to control light.

Alina has the potential to destroy the Shadow Fold that has divided the Ravka nation into two halves. Owing to this, she is hunted by the Crows, a criminal gang, and by General Kirigan, the leader of Ravka's Second Army.

Like Locke & Key, this show also explores the darker side of magic, which is a pretty good reason as to why you should check it out.

5) Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this hit sci-fi horror series premiered in July 2016. The second, third, and fourth seasons of the show were released in October 2017, July 2019, and May 2022 respectively. The series was renewed for a concluding fifth season in February 2022.

The record-breaking, critically-acclaimed show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in 1980s. It chronicles several mysterious supernatural events and their impact on the children and adults in town.

Like Locke & Key, this show also focuses on a similarly messed-up town, riddled with paranormal activity and supernatural powers. This series is also a coming-of-age story that deals with the separation between children and adults.

Both Locke & Key and Stranger Things feature horror themes with callbacks to Steven Spielberg films and Stephen King stories.

