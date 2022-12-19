5 Nike shoes releasing in January 2023

Nike saw major success throughout the year 2022. The label has launched several massive sneaker projects, and as 2023 approaches, sneakerheads are looking forward to what the label will be showcasing next from their historical launch calendar.

The swoosh label has always taken its releases to the next level to surprise its loyalists and brand consumers. The tradition will continue next year as the swoosh label introduces multiple makeovers from its popular lineages, such as Air Force, Dunk, Air Max, Air Jordan, and Blazer.

Nike will continue to maintain its number-one position in the field of sneakers as it launches multiple high-profile collaborations and sleek designs over its highly acclaimed sneaker lines.

The swoosh label releases multiple silhouettes on a regular basis, making it harder for sneakerheads to keep track of the official launches. Hence, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the five best upcoming Nike releases in January 2023.

Top 5 Nike sneakers releasing in 2023 which should be on your radar

1) Women's Air Force 1 Next Nature "White and Pale Coral"

Air Force 1 Next Nature "White and Pale Coral" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has introduced the Air Force 1 "White and Pale Coral" into its launch calendar. The Air Force 1 silhouette observed a grand celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2022. According to the launch calendar, the trend could continue in the first month of 2023.

The swoosh label will launch a classic and minimalistic makeover of the AF1 Next Nature. The silhouette is crafted from at least 20% recycled material and a crisp white leather base. The shoe is slated to be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 1, 2023, for $95.

2) Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil”

SoleInsider @SoleInsider A Closer Look At The Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil” releasing January 2nd, 2023 A Closer Look At The Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Brazil” releasing January 2nd, 2023 https://t.co/wjygvTPvlS

The swoosh label is set to release an all-new Dunk Low makeover, dubbed "Reverse Brazil" in its catalog. The colorway is reminiscent of the "Team Tones" colorway released in the 2000s and the Oregon Ducks color palette. The swoosh label has reversed the color palette of its past release for the new makeover.

The new silhouette is wrapped in an all-leather construct, and a two-toned color palette is added to mimic the Brazilian flag. The upcoming Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil" makeover is scheduled to be released on January 2, 2023, at a retail price of $110.

3) Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black"

小言 @ko_go_to Slam Jam Announces Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Details＞＞



Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”

Color: Black/Black-Black

Style Code: DX5590-001

Release Date: January 14, 2022 (Slam Jam)

Release Date: January 17, 2022 (SNKRS)

Price: $170 Slam Jam Announces Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Details＞＞Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”Color: Black/Black-BlackStyle Code: DX5590-001Release Date: January 14, 2022 (Slam Jam)Release Date: January 17, 2022 (SNKRS)Price: $170 https://t.co/h2uYJrlxif

After celebrating the 40th anniversary throughout 2022, a fan-favorite colorway and high-profile collaboration will be released in early 2023. The swoosh label will unveil a triple black colorway in collaboration with the streetwear label Slam Jam. The upper of the sneaker has been constructed out of ECCO leather in all black.

The sneakers feature mesh quarter panels and suede, which enhance the look. Co-branding is added over the insoles and tongue tags. The sneakers are slated to launch via Slam Jam on January 14, and via SNKRS on January 17, 2023, at $170.

4) Dunk Low "Sesame"

Dunk Low "Sesame" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label added a foody-themed over its Dunk Low sneakers with graphics of drawing allusion to the sesame bun. The pair, dubbed the "Sesame," feature graphics of sesame seeds throughout the overlays. The base and overlays are both clad in a light tan shade, which can mimic the hue of bread.

The gum bottoms finish the look to create a similar effect. The lace unit, midsoles, and swooshes diverge from the original theme as they come in blue and white shades, respectively. The Dunk Low "Sesame" is slated to be released via Nike SNKRS on January 15, 2023, for $110.

5) Dunk Low "Panda"

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire New restock in january Nike Dunk Low “Panda”New restock in january Nike Dunk Low “Panda” 🐼 New restock in january https://t.co/dxb9uP5Qsi

The coveted "Panda" colorway, which has been in continuous rotation, will be released once again at the start of the year. The shoes come in a neutral two-toned arrangement, with black and white hues making up the silhouette. The base of the sneakers is constructed out of white leather, which is further accentuated with black overlays.

The dark black hue was added to the swoosh logos, eyestays, heel counters, toe boxes, laces, and lining. The silhouette is slated to be released via Nike SNKRS on January 19, 2023.

The swoosh label has arranged to send out some of the most beloved and coveted colorways of its classic silhouettes in January, and sneakerheads have been the most excited about it.

Poll : 0 votes