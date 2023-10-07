5 noona romance K-dramas that will make your heart flutter

While K-drama fans rush to get a hold of all the new oppa romance shows, the emergence of noona romance K-dramas poses a compelling alternative within the genre. It's a rarity in the industry to see a storyline where the female lead is older than the male lead, making these dramas all the more precious to fans. Yet, in recent times, a growing number of remarkable shows with binge-worthy plot plots have made their debut, delighting viewers even further.

Numerous K-dramas airing at noon captivate viewers not only with their romantic narratives and charismatic scenes but also with their unique and emotionally rollercoaster plotlines. Despite the handful shows of that now make up the filmography of the genre, few shows have continued to stay influential to fans' liking.

5 swoon-worthy noona romance K-dramas that will have you kicking your feet

1) Encounter

The 2018 show, starring Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo, stands first in line on the list of noona romance K-dramas. It revolves around the blossoming love between an ordinary young man and a rich and politics-based woman who's also older than him. However, soon enough, the materialistic realities and needs challenge their relationship.

While the boss-employee trope already has office-romance fans swarming in to watch the same, many netizens, in general, commended the show for its realistic and non-fluffy plot progression which also presented the impeccable acting of the two main leads.

2) Something In The Rain

Another 2018 show, otherwise known as Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food, has already proven its stand on the list of noona romance K-dramas from its alternative name. Starring Jung Hae-in and Son Ye-jin, the show revolves around the unexpectedly flourishing love between a single career-driven woman in her mid-30s and her best friend's younger brother who's not touched his 30s.

When the young man returns to Korea after working abroad for three years, he reunites with her sister's best friend and they naturally start to spend time a lot of time with each other. As their friendship shifts to love, they're made to face the harsh realities of society and their family members.

3) I Hear Your Voice

Tracking back a few years, a one-of-a-kind show that was released in 2013 also earns its rightful spot on the list of noona romance K-dramas. Starring Lee Bo-young and Lee Jong-Suk, the show presents a supernatural plot about a high school boy who can read people's thoughts by looking into their eyes.

When he comes in contact with a public defender who has struggled hard to climb up the ladder despite her difficult childhood, an unexpected group of investigators get formed and they decide to solve cases with unconventional methods. However, the two main leads, as they spend more time with each other, realize that their connections go way back.

4) Search: WWW

Another office-based series on the list of noona romance K-dramas is Search WWW, a 2019 show starring Jang Ki-yong and Im Soo-jung. The narrative expands on the lives of three career-driven women who work in the top two web portal companies, Unicon and Barro. When one of the women, Bae Ta-mi comes in contact with Park Mo-gan in an arcade, they have a one-night stand.

While Bae Ta-mi had no intentions of creating a love life for herself, the several coincidental interaction between her and Park Mo-gan has her falling for him, despite their ten-year age gap. Though many commended the over-flowing chemistry between the main leads, fans also appreciated the female-centric plotline of Search: WWW.

5) When The Camellia Blooms

Wrapping up our list of noona romance K-dramas is "When The Camellia Blooms," a series that left a significant mark on the industry. Starring Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul, the 2019 show revolves around a single mother who moves into a new small town to start her own business, The Camellia Bar.

Six years later, she comes across an honest police officer who appears as her possible love interest. However, things take a wild turn when it's realized that she's the next victim of a serial killer on the loose. The naturally intriguing plot and the impeccable chemistry between the main leads also won the show a Daesang at the 56th Baeksang Art Awards.

As fans continue to send much love to the cherished noona romance trope, they also hope to see more of the same landing in the industry.