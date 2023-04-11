5 most popular Indiana Jones quotes

Indiana Jones is a cultural icon, a swashbuckling archeologist with a thirst for adventure, danger, and knowledge. His journey through four movies spanning over three decades has captured the imagination of millions of people worldwide.

With Harrison Ford's return to the Indiana Jones franchise, fans will once again get a chance to see the veteran actor play his most iconic character. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny just dropped its trailer at the Star Wars Celebration in London. The film is set to make its theatrical release on June 30, 2023.

Along with his fedora, leather jacket, and whip, Dr. Jones is also known for his witty one-liners that have become part of our pop culture. Whether it's his irreverent quips, his philosophical musings, or his memorable exchanges with other characters, the Indiana Jones films are packed with lines that have become part of our cultural lexicon.

In this article, we will explore the best quotes from Indiana Jones films, highlighting the moments when the character's wit and charm shine through, and his words become as memorable as his adventures.

5 quotes from Indiana Jones movies that have become a part of pop-culture

1) "It's not the years, honey, it's the mileage"

Jones has been enjoying his wild adventures for over four decades now. The first film already had him as an archeologist in the later part of his 30s, going on wild adventures across the globe.

During one of his interactions with his former flame, Marion Ravenwood, after retrieving the Ark from the Nazis, an injured Jones says the line which has become a reference to Indiana Jones' indomitable spirit and thirst for adventure.

When Marion looks at a battered Jones and says how his aging self does not resemble the man she knew 10 years back, he quips that his countless adventures and his dangerous lifestyle are to blame and not his age.

2) "That belongs in a museum"

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade starts off in 1912, with a younger version of Jones fighting to save a valuable artifact from a group of robbers. He talks about how it belongs in a museum and is not something to be exploited, before finally having to hand it over to them.

The story resumes years later again, as Jones confronts the employer of the robbers to retrieve the artifact, again reminding him that it belongs in a museum.

This line goes to show what really drives the archeologist to go on adventures across the world, excavating the relics of the past to be studied for their cultural and historical significance.

3) "Snakes! Why does it have to be snakes?!"

Indiana Jones may be one of our favorite action heroes, but every hero has his own weaknesses. In this case, the swashbuckling archeologist has a bit more than a case of aversion to snakes. While he does the most dangerous things without breaking a sweat, Jones thinks twice when a snake gets involved.

His fear of snakes came from back when he was still young. While trying to evade the robbers who had taken the Cross of Coronado in the beginning of Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, he fell into a whole crate of snakes. Since then, he has always hated the cold-blooded serpents and preferred not to cross paths with them.

4) "Fortune and glory, kid. Fortune and glory"

The second film in the series, Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom, had Jones reaching an Indian village where he sets off to retrieve a sacred stone called the Sankara Stone and save the village children who have been taken away as human sacrifices.

Right before he sets off on his daring adventure, he replies to Short Round's question about what the Sankara stone really is, with the iconic line.

"Fortune and glory" is in reference to the ultimate reward Jones seeks from his own exploits. He is not motivated by money, but rather by the thrill of the hunt and the desire to uncover valuable artifacts and uncover the mysteries of the past.

The reward is not just in the discovery itself, but also in the recognition and acclaim that comes with it.

5) "We named the dog Indiana"

The last one on the list is ironically not from our hero archeologist, but from his father, Dr. Jones. To alleviate the confusion, both of them actually share the same name, Henry Jones.

However, when he got into the line, he chose to go with the name Indiana, which was actually the name of his dog, who was named after the state of Indiana.

While Indiana Jones has become synonymous to thrilling adventures, daring stunts, and wild chases, the name still reminds Dr. Jones Sr. of the dog they had with the same name.

The line was quite humorous and also gave fans a bit of insight into the life and history of one of their favorite action heroes.

These were some of our top picks of quotes that have been immortalized in pop culture through the Indiana Jones film series. The franchise is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spanning over decades and inspiring numerous fans of the globetrotter to enjoy their own adventures in life.

If you think we missed some of the most iconic quotes from the films, be sure to drop a comment down below and tell us about it. Also, don't miss out on the upcoming film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is set to release in theaters on June 30, 2023.

