5 Rarest Air Jordan 4 sneakers of all time 

Exclusive in their ability to merge performance and style, the Air Jordan 4 sneakers have historically been a cornerstone of sneaker culture. Beyond their design or affiliation with Michael Jordan, specific editions distinguish themselves through their scarcity, historical significance, and the anecdotes that surround their inception.

This is particularly true for Air Jordan 4 sneakers, as sneaker collectors frequently associate desirability with its exclusivity. Sneakers can become highly coveted collectibles through the use of limited quantities, exclusive collaborations, and one-of-a-kind colorways.

After a lot of consideration, Sportskeeda has made a list of the rarest Air Jordan 4 sneakers that every sneakerhead deserves to have in their possession.

Rarest Air Jordan 4 sneakers one must have in the collection

1) KAWS x Air Jordan 4 sneakers (2017)

The renowned artist KAWS collaborated with Jordan Brand to produce the KAWS x Air Jordan 4 in 2017. These trainers combine futuristic design and artistic expression. The design comes in grey and black with premium suede finishes, KAWS's signature textured detailing, and XX rear tabs.

The retail price of the sneakers was $350 while the sale price on StockX is $2,530.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Fear Pack” (2013)

With the forthright contemplations of Michael Jordan on fear during the "Become Legendary" campaign, the "Fear Pack" of Air Jordan 4 occupies an exceptional position in sneaker design. The sneaker assortment in this 2013 release represents Michael Jordan's admission of his dread of failure, which he has since transformed into an inspiration to achieve greatness.

The design deftly integrates a color scheme that symbolizes self-reflection and triumphing over individual anxieties, transforming it into a narrative artifact in addition to athletic footwear. This assortment profoundly appeals to both enthusiasts and collectors, symbolizing the psychological challenges that athletes encounter.

The retail price of the sneakers was $175 and the sale price currently on StockX is $538.

3) Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” (2006)

The Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” trainers have bold colorways and limited availability, making them a pair of sought-after pieces since its 2006 release. Its vibrant yellow upper, complemented by black and white accents, was an online exclusive release, available in ultra-limited quantities.

The demand for these pairs remains high, with resale values significantly exceeding the original price, highlighting its status as one of the most coveted Air Jordan 4 releases. Its distinctive color scheme makes it a standout piece in any collection.

The retail price of the sneakers was $250 while the sale price is $1,057 on StockX.

4) Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 sneakers (2005)

In 2005, the Undefeated and Jordan Brand took the Air Jordan 4 trainers to new heights. With only 72 pairs released, these kicks turned out to be a symbol of exclusivity.

The design features an olive green suede upper with orange accents, inspired by MA-1 flight jackets, and includes a Velcro tongue label, adding to its uniqueness. This collaboration opened the door for future partnerships, making Air Jordan 4's place in both sneaker and fashion history.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 trainers were retailed at $200.

5) Air Jordan 4 “White/Cement” OG (1989)

1989's Air Jordan 4 "White/Cement" OG became an instantaneous icon of popular culture when it was featured in Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing." This sneaker, renowned for its timeless white and grey color scheme complemented by black and speckle details, has become an essential component of streetwear, complementing any ensemble effortlessly.

Its timeless design, which incorporated the splatter effect, was established on an innovative trajectory by its predecessors, earning it the admiration of sneaker enthusiasts around the globe.

Air Jordan 4 “White/Cement” OG (1989) was retailed at $110 while the sale price on Stock X is $555.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers are uncommon due to their restricted production lines, one-of-a-kind collaborations, and commemoration of special occasions. Due to these characteristics, they are not only uncommon but also exceedingly valued in the sneaker community.