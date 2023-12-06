5 reasons to watch Netflix’s upcoming show Gyeongseong Creature

After the success of Squid Game, there has been a lot of interest in Netflix's Korean offerings, and Gyeongseong Creature is the latest show that has got K-drama fans talking. Netflix has released plenty of Korean shows since 2021, post Squid Game. However, very few shows have been able to emulate the international success of the thriller show, that enthralled audiences with its gritty and unique narrative.

The intense trailer for Gyeongseong Creature has raised hope among viewers that the show will deliver in terms of suspenseful storytelling. In the upcoming series, the story will focus on a group of young people who come across a monster born from human greed.

Shows like Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead have showcased that Korean filmmakers are particularly skilled in exploring narratives that focus on monsters and survival. This is the reason why K-drama fans have high expectations from Gyeongseong Creature. Fans will be hoping that the plot is strong enough to utilize the potential of the experienced cast.

5 facts about Gyeongseong Creature that will get K-drama fans excited about the upcoming release

1) Story by writer of Dr Romantic and Where Stars Land

Striking aesthetics and familiar faces in the cast can only take a show so far, as the main draw is always the plot. This is why, it is very important for writers to push the envelope and deviate from the expected to keep the viewer engaged. In the case of Gyeongseong Creature, the writing is in the capable hands of Kang Eun-kyung.

A talented and experienced writer, she has worked on several Korean dramas. Many of her shows have achieved popularity, not only in South Korea but also around the world. K-drama fans will know her from Dr. Romantic, What Happens to My Family? and Where Stars Land.

2) The versatile Park Seo-joon in the lead

The South Korean actor has been getting a lot of love from international audiences after his appearance in the latest Marvel movie, The Marvels. Park Seo-joon plays the charismatic Prince Yan of Aladna in The Marvels (2023).

Since 2011, when he made his debut in the entertainment industry, the talented actor has experimented with different roles and genres. Some of his most famous projects include She Was Pretty (2015), Fight for My Way (2017), and Itaewon Class (2020).

In Gyeongseong Creature, he plays a wealthy man named Jang Tae Sang, who is the owner of Golden Jade House, a pawnshop. Tae Sang is intelligent and knows how to make the most of the resources at his disposal. Given his experience, the actor will surely find ways to make his character memorable. It will also be interesting to watch how the character's keen insight will help to keep him alive.

3) Han So-hee in her element

K-drama fans were familiar with Han So-hee's ability to shine in action-focused narratives, such as My Name (2021). She was a force to be reckoned with as Yoon Ji-woo, who would do just about anything to track down her father's killer. Innocent but intimidating, overwhelmed but determined, her character left a deep impression on viewers.

In Gyeongseong Creature, the actress dons the role of Yoon Chae Ok, who has a knack for finding missing people. Her path crosses with Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo-joon), when she tries to track down her missing mother. Han So-hee is no stranger to action sequences, and fans are hoping to see more of her impressive action skills in Gyeongseong Creature.

4) Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945

International audience who are unaware of Korea's history might not know that the period between 1945-1948 was a tumultuous time for the country. The Japanese had surrendered, and the division of North and South Korea was underway.

During this time, the U.S. forces established a military government. However, since they weren't well-versed with the culture and people, many policies failed to achieve the intended goal, which hurt the economy. The heavy influx of refugees also added to the disarray.

Since the upcoming show is set in 1945, the historical and political angles will be a part of Gyeongseong Creature's narrative. The monster is not the only thing that the characters will be up against. They will also have to worry about putting food on the table. If done well, the layers in the narrative will help keep the viewer engaged.

5) Gyeongseong Creature will have two parts

Gyeongseong Creature will be released by Netflix in two parts. This year, on December 22, 2023, the first seven episodes will be made available for streaming. The second part, containing three episodes, will be released on January 5, 2024.

Also, much to the delight of K-drama fans, it has been reported that season 2 of the show is already in production. Viewers who take a liking to the show won't need to settle for only ten episodes, as more will be coming their way in due time.

Viewers looking for a period drama with an intriguing plotline should put this upcoming show on their must-watch list.