"5 seconds of fame while someone lost their life?": Circulation of Tuimala fire video leaves internet outraged 

A video of Tuimala Uinisē Moala, a Vava’u, Tonga-native dying in a housefire has gone viral on social media.

The 46-year-old failed to exit her home, which was on fire. Netizens have since taken to social media to express disdain over those who were recording the jarring moments instead of offering help.

she deserved better. she deserved to live. but instead yall just stood there recording. and for what?? 5 seconds of fame while someone lost their life? BFFR!!!!!! I haven't watched the video and I don't think I will but

Law enforcement revealed that Tuimala and her husband were in their three-storey residence when their home got engulfed in flames. The husband managed to escape the building, however, his wife remained trapped in the fire.

Tuimala Uinisē Moala was unable to escape the fire (Image via Kaniva Tonga)

Police also shared that the couple’s neighbors and the husband attempted to save Tuimala. However, they were not able to reach the victim in time.

A video of the distressing moment was uploaded to Facebook. Kaniva News claimed that the clip showed a woman screaming for help and calling for what seemed to be her husband.

Law enforcement also revealed that they were aware of the video being circulated online. They added that some misinformation about the incident has been making its rounds online.

Netizens pay tribute to Tuimala

Internet users were left appalled by the incident. Many paid tribute to the late Tuimala and also expressed condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Some also criticized police officials and the fire department for their inability to bring the victim out of risk. A few comments online read:

Frederica @FredericaTuita Rest in peace Tu'imala twitter.com/itsmelzy0/stat… MT @itsmelzy0 there's a video going around but it's actually so wild to me how people can watch a house burning down and hear a woman screaming and crying out for help and their first instinct is to pull out their phone and go live on Facebook. like wtf are u ok?! Our people need to stop this disgusting behaviour. Tu'imala si'i was a beautiful, loyal soul who we adored. My sisters and I were heartbroken to hear that she had passed away Rest in peace Tu'imala

k @keleluh_ @JohnnyTeisi #justicefortuimala "…ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free" (John 8:32)

NONEH @JohnnyTeisi The lives of many of our people back in Tonga are at stake because officials fail to do their jobs properly. That report on Tuimala's death is next level palaku. Not a care what so ever. I know damn well there was no proper investigation. C'mon Tonga, do better! #justiceformala

John Mark @jaymaake Whoever is running the Tongan Political Intellect page needs a fat one shoved down their throat - if youre on Fb, report the video they reposted of Tuimala. Absolute scum

WVC _ 801 @WVC__801 I wish that video never popped up on my TL RIP Tuimala Dude my heart I wish that video never popped up on my TL RIP Tuimala #PrayersForVavau So Faka Ofa

k @keleluh_ @FredericaTuita Rest in everlasting peace Tuimala! Our hearts are with the Fulivai family at this time #justicefortuimala

Lord Fusitu'a @LordFusitua breaks at the loss of beloved niece Tu’imala;

daughter of my cousin Lord Fulivai (Mapili)

Our last meal together w/ you & Niu in the photos are testament to your warmth & love.



Lord Fusitu'a @LordFusitua My breaks at the loss of beloved niece Tu'imala; daughter of my cousin Lord Fulivai (Mapili) Our last meal together w/ you & Niu in the photos are testament to your warmth & love. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest"Matthew 11:28

Netizen reacts to Tuimala's passing (Image via Twitter)

“I was overwhelmed”: Cousin grieves for the late victim

Limapō Hopoate, a cousin of Tuimala, said in an interview:

“Since her death I was overwhelmed and find myself in a very stressful situation.”

Hopoate also shared that the victim’s family is still grieving the devastating loss:

“Things are still very raw and the family are dealing with their own emotion at this confusing time.”

She went on to compare what the family is currently experiencing to a “tsunami.” She also shared that they were trying to understand exactly what happened that led to the victim’s death. She said:

“At the same time we are trying to piece together the many fragments of info to establish a clear picture of what happened.”

Sources claimed that the victim’s body was laid to rest on 9 November, Wednesday.

Tips to prevent and escape a building on fire

Escaping a fire can be difficult due to the vast amount of smoke that makes it tough to breathe and see. One must have a plan and practice executing the same, to remove oneself from the situation as quickly as possible.

Some methods in escaping a burning building can include identifying one’s exits. This can be done by choosing the closest door or window to get out of the building. Having fire exits in a large building is also essential.

Centre Wellington Fire & Rescue @Fire_CW



Centre Wellington Fire & Rescue @Fire_CW Do you know how to use a fire extinguisher? Here are some helpful tips on how to use one If you want a more thorough understanding on how to operate one, there are many organizations out there who run classes #FireSafety #FirePreparedness

One must also move out of the building quickly without taking time to grab anything or get dressed. Checking doors for heat can also be beneficial, as there may be fire on the other side of the door. Staying low to the ground to avoid smoke inhalation is also extremely important.

If a person does catch on fire, they must immediately drop on the ground and roll to extinguish the flames.

