When a Russian woman, Anna Repkina, moved to the US in March 2017, she only had one dream in mind - to live a peaceful life with her boyfriend William Hargrove. The 27-year-old, who had met William online wasn't aware that she would be caught in a love triangle.

Anna, who moved to Oregon to be with her boyfriend, was shot dead and her body was found in the trash on a remote Oregon logging road. Repkina's boyfriend, William, was the one who shot her after he was given an ultimatum by Michelle Chavez, the other woman he had been dating. While Chavez, a married woman, had given William an ultimatum, she didn't expect him to kill Repkina.

48 Hours @48hours



Catch up on that mystery — and more — on Paramount+: Miss “The Murder of Anna Repkina” on TV?Catch up on that mystery — and more — on Paramount+: cbsn.ws/3iiuFrT Miss “The Murder of Anna Repkina” on TV? Catch up on that mystery — and more — on Paramount+: cbsn.ws/3iiuFrT https://t.co/lOdVuqIatC

The spine-chilling story was explored in great detail on Investigation Discovery's true crime series Calls from the Inside. The episode, titled An Inconvenient Romance, aired on January 31, 2023, and its synopsis read:

"William Hargrove loves both Anna and Michelle: When Michelle tells him he has to choose between them, he picks her, and Anna winds up dead"

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder. Discretion is advised.

Anna Repkina was shot to death by her boyfriend William

1) In April 2017, Anna Repkina's body was found in some trash near Alsea, Benton County in Oregon

Just one month after Anna reached the US, her body was found by two caretakers on a remote logging road in Alsea in Benton County, Oregon. Her body was found inside a pile of trash.

As soon as the police found the body, they informed the police who were quick to find clues about the young woman's death. They also wondered what Repkina was doing in such a remote area.

When her body was found, it was clear that she had been killed by a bullet from a shotgun. Among other evidence that investigators found, they discovered an invoice with significant clues that ultimately led them to the killer. The invoice had details of William's friend Kevin, who admitted to meeting the former at a fast-food restaurant.

2) The ring William gifted Repkina was given to him by Chavez

Chavez, who was William's other girlfriend, was aware of Repkina and claimed to have made peace with her and William's relationship. However, she was a little triggered when William decided to move with Repkina.

Meanwhile, Repkina posted about her relationship on Facebook and uploaded a picture of herself wearing a ring that William had given her. When Chavez saw the post, she realized it was the ring that she had given him.

Although she was okay with him moving in with Repkina, the ring was the last straw for Chavez, who gave William an ultimatum. At her trial, she admitted that she had given William the ultimatum but hadn't expected Repkina to be killed because of it.

Chavez gave him an ultimatum to get rid of Anna but little did anyone know William would decide to remove the woman from the face of the earth (Image via CBS)

3) William borrowed his friend's shot-gun

William asked his friend Kevin to lend him his shotgun because he claimed that he wanted to go to the woods to "blow off some steam." He didn't tell anyone that he planned on killing his girlfriend.

William's friends told investigators that they would go out every Friday and during one of these meetings, William asked Kevin if he could borrow a shotgun. As no one knew what he planned on doing the latter, gave his friend his shotgun.

Patrick @cahulaan #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance A Russian bride ended up in a fatal love triangle. A KFC receipt led to the alleged killer.: Anna Repkina traveled from Russia to marry an Oregon man she met online, prosecutors say. A month later, she was… dlvr.it/RHZjW7 A Russian bride ended up in a fatal love triangle. A KFC receipt led to the alleged killer.: Anna Repkina traveled from Russia to marry an Oregon man she met online, prosecutors say. A month later, she was… dlvr.it/RHZjW7 #25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrump #TheResistance https://t.co/7Wfs6doy4T

4) William started to take cash out of Anna's bank account

After killing her, William began using Anna's bank account and took cash from it. His friends often saw him buying things he didn't need like cigars and Legos. He also managed to pay off his car's insurance with the money he took from Repkina's account.

5) William was sentenced to life imprisonment

Three years after killing his girlfriend, William was found guilty of murder in 2020 and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He was convicted of second-degree murder and identity theft.

William Hargrove is currently serving his sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Oregon.

The episode was aired on Investigation Discovery on January 31, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes