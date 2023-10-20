5 shows like Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead, the spin-off series of The Walking Dead is entering its last lap of the final season. Since the last season premiere on May 14, 2023, fans have been looking forward to the last six episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth season has showcased the characters coming full circle with the plot. Now, fans who have been wishing to venture forth into the world of zombie horror have multiple options with handsome reviews and high Tomatometer ratings.

Let us take a look at five shows like Fear the Walking Dead that can be your next zombie go-to.

Five shows like Fear the Walking Dead

1) The Last of Us

With a nomination of 24 Emmy Awards in total, the American post-apocalyptic drama taps into talent such as Pedro Pascal himself. Known for his roles in hit series like Narcos and Game of Thrones, Pascal plays Joel who accompanies Bella Ramsey's character Ellie out of their quarantine zone.

As IMDb writes,

"After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope."

The Last of Us was created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted) based on the The Last of Us video game by Naughty Dog.

2) In The Flesh

A still from In The Flesh (Image via BBC Three)

The BBC Three supernatural drama series created by Dominic Mitchell is one of a kind queer take on post-apocalyptic events in the zombie-gore genre - quite like the later season releases of The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead. The story of the two-season show according to IMDb reads,

"Four years after the Rising, the government starts to rehabilitate the Undead for reentry into society, including teenager Kieren Walker, who returns to his small Lancashire village to face a hostile reception, as well as his own demons."

In The Flesh received the BAFTA TV Award for Best Mini-Series in May 2014.

3) Kingdom

A still from Kingdom (Image via Netflix)

A show that is in contrast to the theme of Fear the Walking Dead is Kingdom which follows a story based during the time of Joseon Dynasty. This South Korean period horror television series is based on the book The Kingdom of the Gods by Kim Eun-hee and Yang Kyung-il and follows the below premise,

"While strange rumors about their ill King grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land."

Kingdom has an average audience rating of 92%. The show also received the Best Actor and Best Writer Awards at the 2nd Asia Contents Awards.

4) Ash vs Evil Dead

Starring Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and Jill Marie Jones, this American comedy horror television series is based on characters created by the expert in gory filmmaking - Sam Raimi. These characters are based on the universe of the Evil Dead franchise.

IMDb writes the synopsis for the show which goes,

"Ash has spent the last thirty years avoiding responsibility, maturity, and the terrors of the Evil Dead until a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind and Ash becomes mankind's only hope."

Ash vs Evil Dead premiered on October 31, 2015, and was canceled after three seasons. However, there is an animated retake of the spin-off in development as confirmed by Campbell himself.

5) The Returned

A still from The Returned (Image via A&E)

Finally, we have The Returned. The first season of this show has a Tomatometer rating of 100% based on 39 reviews. The storyline of the show by IMDb says,

"In a small French mountain town where everyone knows each other, the dead begin to inexplicably return as if their death never happened. Forcing the townsfolk to confront their difficult past as they seek to understand this phenomenon."

This American supernatural drama television series stars Kevin Alejandro (True Blood), Agnes Bruckner (Venom), India Ennenga (Treme) and Sandrine Holt (Terminator Genisys).