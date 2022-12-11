5 shows and movies like Netflix's new movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a recently released Netflix film directed by the gifted and creative Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson. Written by del Toro and Patrick McHale, this stop-motion animated musical fantasy reimagines Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. The film had a limited theatrical release in select cinemas on November 9, 2022. It premiered on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

The film takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy and explores Carlo Collodi's famous fairytale about a wooden puppet who is brought to life and dreams of becoming a real boy. The musical deals with the themes of identity, family, love, and the true meaning of life.

The voice cast of the film features Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. The background score and songs have been composed by the legendary French composer Alexandre Desplat.

Wednesday, Christopher Robin, and three other shows and movies like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

1) Pinocchio

Robert Zemeckis' musical fantasy film is also based on Italian author Carlo Collodi's classic children's book. The film is a live-action remake of the 1940 Disney animated film of the same name. It was released on Disney+ in September 2022.

The story revolves around the titular Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), a wooden puppet created by a childless woodcarver named Geppetto (played by Tom Hanks), who wishes for the puppet to become a real boy. His wish is heard by the Blue Fairy (played by Cynthia Erivo), who visits his shop and brings the puppet to life.

While Geppetto raises him like his own son, the puppet soon finds himself embarking on a coming-of-age journey to learn how to become selfless, brave, and true.

2) Christopher Robin

Directed by Marc Forster, this 2018 live-action animated fantasy film is inspired by A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's Winnie-the-Pooh children's books. The story follows the adult Christopher Robin (played by Ewan McGregor), who has lost his sense of imagination.

When a weary and stressed Christopher finds himself pressurized by his demanding job, he is reunited with his childhood friend Winnie the Pooh (voiced by Jim Cummings) in real-world London. The film revolves around their journey back to Hundred Acre Wood and Christopher's realization of what really matters in life, which helps him reconnect with his old friends and heal familial rifts.

Like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, this film also provides a heartfelt narrative about the importance of embracing childlike wonder again.

3) Wednesday

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, this coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from cartoonist Charles Addams' The Addams Family. The show has been executive produced by Tim Burton, who has also directed four out of the eight episodes of the series. It was released on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

The show follows Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), who was expelled from her high school for punishing the boys' water polo team for bullying her brother Pugsley (played by Isaac Ordonez) by dumping live piranhas into the school's pool while they were practicing. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones respectively, enrolled her in Nevermore Academy, a school for monstrous outcasts.

Just as the lonely Pinocchio struggles to adjust to the world, Wednesday's cold, emotionless personality also makes it difficult for her to connect with other people. Like Pinocchio, she also engages in defiant behavior that causes her to run afoul of Nevermore Academy's principal, Larissa Weems (played by Gwendoline Christie).

4) Toy Story

Directed by John Lasseter, this 1995 CGI-animated Disney film takes place in a world where toys are secretly living, sentient creatures who come to life when humans are not present. The film follows an imaginative young boy named Andy Davis (voiced by John Morris) and his diverse group of toys that feature a classic cowboy doll named Sheriff Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and a modern spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen).

Pinocchio is a wooden toy who is often not accepted. Toy Story also features toys that are alive who discover that being a toy is important too.

5) Over the Garden Wall

Patrick McHale, the co-writer of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, created this animated miniseries for Cartoon Network in 2014. The ten-episode-long miniseries was broadcast from November 3 to November 7, 2014.

The show follows two half-brothers named Wirt and Greg, voiced by Elijah Wood and Collin Dean respectively, who travel across a strange supernatural forest called the Unknown. While finding their way home, they encounter a variety of fantastical things on their magical journey.

The spooky show features the same brand of uncanny surrealism as Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Like him, the two half-brothers also set out on a journey.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is streaming on Netflix.

