5 things to know about Tom Hanks' Disney+ musical Pinocchio

Pinocchio is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Robert Zemeckis. Based on author Carlo Collodi's classic 1883 children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio, the film is a live-action remake of the 1940 Disney animated film of the same name. The film is set to be released on Disney+ on September 8, 2022.

The story revolves around the titular Pinocchio, a wooden puppet created by a childless woodcarver named Geppetto (played by Tom Hanks), who wishes for the puppet to become a real boy. His wish is heard by the Blue Fairy (played by Cynthia Erivo), who visits his shop and brings the puppet to life. While Geppetto raises him like his son, the puppet soon finds himself on a coming-of-age journey to learn how to become selfless, brave, and trustworthy.

The titular character is voiced by The Haunting of Bly Manor's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Luke Evans stars as The Coachman, who operates the sinister Pleasure Island. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lorraine Bracco, and Keegan-Michael Key as Jiminy Cricket, Sofia the Seagull, and the red fox "Honest" John Worthington Foulfellow, respectively.

Before you watch the film on September 8, check out these facts about the film.

Five interesting facts about Pinocchio that you might not know

1) This is not the first time the director has worked with Disney

Robert Zemeckis, the director of the film, is well known for directing classic films such as the Back to the Future trilogy, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express, and Beowulf. Zemeckis first worked with Disney on the live-action animated comedy Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which also featured the character Pinocchio in a brief cameo appearance.

Zemeckis also worked with Disney on his 2009 CGI-animated film A Christmas Carol, featuring Jim Carrey. His work on these films showcases his prowess in directing children's films.

2) The film marks the fourth collaboration of the director with Tom Hanks

Robert Zemeckis first worked with Tom Hanks in the 1994 comedy-drama Forrest Gump, which won six Academy Awards. Hanks also starred in Zemeckis' 2000 survival drama Cast Away and the 2004 CGI-animated children's film The Polar Express, where he voiced six characters.

Pinocchio is their fourth collaboration together. In an interview with Cairo Scene, Hanks stated:

“I got wind that Bob [Zemeckis] was circling around ‘Pinocchio’. And I waited for a while and then asked him, Are you really going to direct ‘Pinocchio’? He said, Yeah, I'm thinking about it. I said, If you don't have a Geppetto, and you can withstand doing something with me, let me know.”

3) The film is set to be released on a special day

The film is set to be released on 'Disney+ Day,' Walt Disney Company's annual day, which features the announcements of new feature films and television series produced by Walt Disney Studios. The virtual event was inaugurated in 2021 on the second anniversary of Disney+. This year 'Disney+ Day' falls on September 8, the film's release date.

4) It is not the first time Luke Evans will be playing a classic Disney villain

Luke Evans plays the Coachman in Pinocchio, who sends ill-behaved children to the sinister Pleasure Island and turns them into donkeys. However, this is not the first time Evans portrays a classic Disney villain. In the live-action remake of Disney's classic musical Beauty and the Beast, he starred as the narcissistic and arrogant villain Gaston.

5) The musical score is composed by Alan Silvestri

The legendary music composer Alan Silvestri has composed scores of many iconic films, including Stuart Little, The Mummy Returns, Lilo & Stitch, Night at the Museum, and several MCU films. Silvestri has also composed music for all of Robert Zemeckis' feature films since 1984, including the Back to the Future trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, Cast Away, The Polar Express, and A Christmas Carol.

Silvestri is set to compose the music for the film and also write new songs for the film with Glen Ballard. The musical will feature iconic signature songs from the original film, including When You Wish Upon a Star performed by Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Little Wooden Head, Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee, and I've Got No Strings.

Additionally, the film will also feature four new songs: When He Was Here With Me and Pinocchio, Pinocchio performed by Tom Hanks as Geppetto, I Will Always Dance performed by Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana, and The Coachman to Pleasure Island performed by Luke Evans as The Coachman.

Guillermo del Toro is also set to adapt the story of Pinocchio in a stop-motion animated film starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, and David Bradley, which will hit Netflix in December 2022. In 2023, Lies of P, a video game, will combine the classic children's story with a Bloodborne-inspired gameplay.

Apart from Pinocchio, other upcoming live-action remakes of Disney animated films include the theatrical release of The Little Mermaid in May 2023 and the Disney+ show Peter Pan & Wendy.

