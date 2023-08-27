5 Shows to Watch If You Like 'The Big Bang Theory'

The Big Bang Theory is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms of the last decade. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the series premiered on CBS in 2007 with a 17-episode first season.

While the first season received mixed reviews at the time, the next two seasons did wonders for the show and pulled in a lot of viewers. The Big Bang Theory ended up releasing 12 seasons in total, finally concluding in 2019.

Over the years it aired, it became one of the most watched and successful shows on American network television, reaching similar peaks of success as shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, and others. The Big Bang Theory also earned a number of prestigious awards like the Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, People's Choice Award, and more.

The series starred Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik in pivotal roles. With the series having come to an end, the viewers who loved it have found new titles to binge on.

In this article, we list out our top picks of shows that would cater perfectly to your taste if you loved The Big Bang Theory.

Silicon Valley and 4 other shows that need to be on your watchlist if you like The Big Bang Theory

1) Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon (Image via CBS)

Young Sheldon is a coming-of-age period sitcom series from the house of CBS. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory. The show premiered in September 2017 before arriving with a full 22-episode season in November 2017. It has since aired six seasons, with a seventh season already in the works.

The cast features Iain Armitage in the titular role alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts in pivotal roles, while Jim Parsons acts as older Sheldon, the narrator. Young Sheldon received widespread acclaim, with fans loving the premise of exploring Sheldon's childhood.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him..."

Fans of The Big Bang Theory hardly need an introduction to Young Sheldon. If you loved watching the antiques of Sheldon Lee Cooper when he was older, then you'll definitely love a show that focuses on his childhood.

2) The IT Crowd

The IT Crowd (Image via Channel 4)

The IT Crowd is a British sitcom on Channel 4. The series was written and directed by the BAFTA-winning Graham Linehan. Since it premiered in 2006, the series has aired four seasons with six episodes each. A fifth and final season was initially in the plans.

However, the idea fell through, and the series concluded with an hourlong special in 2013.

The cast featured Chris O'Dowd, Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson, Matt Berry, and others in pivotal roles. The It Crowd received a mild welcome from the audience at the beginning but built up a strong fanbase by the end.

The official synopsis for The IT Crowd reads as follows:

"In a dingy basement full of broken hard drives and giant posters of evil monkeys, IT nerds Roy and Moss skulk around avoiding work and social contact in equal measure. Accompanied by their 'relationship manager, Jen, the dysfunctional trio pass away the time becoming victims of s*xual harassment, fundraising for a n*de e*otic calendar, and confronting the builders from hell."

The IT Crowd is the British take on how the lives of nerdy or introverted people take a turn with the entry of an unexpected woman into their lives. If you loved The Big Bang Theory, then The IT Crowd will be right up your alley.

3) Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley (Image via HBO)

Silicon Valley is a comedy series that premiered on HBO. Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky co-created the sitcom, which launched in 2014 with an eight-episode first season. It went on to air for six seasons before concluding in 2019.

The show starred Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang, and others in pivotal roles. Silicon Valley was loved by critics and audiences alike, earning it high ratings, a dedicated fanbase, and a number of prestigious accolades.

The official synopsis for the show from HBO reads as follows:

"...comedy series set in the outrageous world of Silicon Valley's tech start-ups. In each episode, the show follows introverted programmer Richard and his pals who are going nowhere fast--until his website's unique compression algorithm becomes the subject of an extreme bidding war."

Silicon Valley comes close to what The Big Bang Theory was minus Penny. It shows a group of gifted people banding together to establish a legacy in their names. The show serves as a spoof of Silicon Valley's technological industry ethos.

4) New Girl

New Girl (Image via Fox)

New Girl is a romantic sitcom produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Fox. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the show premiered in 2011 with a 24-episode season. The series aired until 2018, releasing a total of seven seasons over the period. New Girl was a hit among critics and audiences, with the performances of the cast and the screenplay especially earning praise.

The cast for the show featured Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr. in pivotal roles alongside prominent actors like Nasim Pedrad, Megan Fox, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, and others in supporting characters throughout the seasons.

The official synopsis for the show, as available on Fox's website, reads as follows:

"...NEW GIRL takes a modern look at friendship and romance, as a group of five friends attempt to find their respective places in the world, while begrudgingly accepting the responsibilities of adulthood – with often hilarious results."

Just as Penny disrupted and brought a lot of changes to the lives of the four friends in The Big Bang Theory, New Girl explores the changes in the lives of three guy friends when Jess, a bubbly woman, becomes their new roommate.

5) Community

Community (Image via NBC)

Community is a satirical TV sitcom from NBC. Created by Dan Harmon, the series premiered and aired on NBC in 2009 before getting canceled after its fifth season. Yahoo! Screen picked it up for the sixth and final season in 2015 and gave it the conclusion it deserved.

The series featured an ensemble cast, including the likes of Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jim Rash in pivotal roles.

Although it was not a huge commercial hit and could not attract a huge audience base when it aired, the series has developed a cult following and received widespread acclaim for its humor.

A short synopsis for the show, as available on Hulu, reads as follows:

"Disbarred lawyer Jeff Winger enrolls in a local community college. While there, he forms a study group who eventually learn more about themselves than their course work."

Just like The Big Bang Theory, Community also revolves around a group of friends in an educational environment. While some of the characters are nerdy and booksmart, others are the exact opposite. Both shows thrive on how these characters interact with each other and with the society around them.

All of the aforementioned shows are at the top of our recommended list if you've finished watching The Big Bang Theory in its entirety. These titles have a similar vibe and premise and will undoubtedly keep you engaged for the foreseeable future.