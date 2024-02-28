5 shows to watch if you liked Resident Alien on Netflix

Resident Alien has been making waves since it was released on Netflix. This sci-fi comedy show is currently airing season 3 and fans couldn't be more excited.

Resident Alien follows the narrative of an alien sent on a mission to destroy Earth. He assumes the identity of a doctor to mingle with humans freely. But soon he faces a moral dilemma as he gets involved in helping the people of the town. Trying his best to act like a human, his disguise is in danger when someone in town gets suspicious.

Resident Alien is created by Chris Sheridan with a cast that includes Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and more.

This unique, genre-bending show keeps viewers hooked with each episode. To find out more about such unconventional shows like Resident Alien, read on for 5 such shows that are worth a watch.

5 shows like Resident Alien that are equally binge-worthy

1) Dark Matter

Set in a dystopian world, this sci-fi series is a gem. Created by Joseph Mallozi and Paul Mullie, this show was inspired by a graphic novel and published by Dark Horse Comics. Dark Matter (2015-17) is a show that has all the elements of a good science-fiction series. The dystopian setting coupled with nail-biting tension made this show very popular among fans of this genre.

If you liked Resident Alien, then this one is for you. The cast members include Melissa O'Neil, Anthony Lemke, and Roger Cross along with a host of other actors.

The series unfolds the story of 6 people who wake up on a deserted spaceship with no memory of the past. They team up to find out where they are headed and what the future holds for them.

2) Killjoys

Killjoys is a space adventure show that aired on the SYFY channel from 2015 to 2017. Punctuated with deadly action sequences, this show is a must-watch for lovers of the sci-fi genre.

The show also excels at comic moments much like Resident Alien. The character development observed throughout the five seasons makes this series distinctive in its approach. Killjoys is truly an exciting watch and the perfect follow-up to Resident Alien.

The show was created by Michelle Lovretta and stars Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane, and Hanna John-Kamen. The plot of the series on IMDb is as follows:

"In the Quad, a planetary system on the brink of a bloody interplanetary class war, a fun loving trio of bounty hunters attempt to remain impartial as they chase deadly warrants."

3) The Umbrella Academy

A triumphant blend of humor and science-fiction, this show debuted in 2019 and is a perfect companion to Resident Alien. A Netflix original, The Umbrella Academy's essence lies in its well-written eccentric characters that mesmerize the audience instantly.

Notably, the great CGI aids the story-telling and has earned the show numerous accolades, including six Emmy nominations. The show features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Aidan Gallagher as the titular characters

Created by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater, the show follows the tale of a few 'miracle' children who were born to women with no signs of pregnancy. A billionaire adopts 7 of them intending to save the world but things don't go exactly as planned. The team disbands when they turn older but an imminent apocalypse might just be the cause of their reunion.

Stay tuned for season 4 as it arrives on August 8, 2024.

4) People of Earth

A fresh take on the abducted-by-aliens trope, this show holds a special place in the hearts of fans, thanks to its hilarious moments. Quirky yet heart-warming, the show reveals the absurdity of being human by introducing aliens into the show.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after 2 seasons (2016-17). The series was created by David Jenkins and the cast includes Ana Gasteyer, The Office fame Oscar Nunez, and Wyatt Cenac.

Here is the plot of People of Earth:

"Journalist Ozzie Graham is skeptical when he investigates a support group for oddballs who think they have been abducted by aliens- yet the more he learns, the more confused, intrigued, and seduced he becomes."

5) Sanctuary

Earning numerous Primetime Emmy nominations, this show started as a web series and was picked up by the SYFY channel soon after. This show ran from 2008 to 2011 and revolutionized the sci-fi genre in more ways than one.

According to media outlet TODAY, Sanctuary was one of the first television shows to use green screen technology extensively. Other than the technical aspects, the show also does justice to its fantasy plot as it progresses. Mingled with action and drama, this series should be on your list if you liked Resident Alien.

Sanctuary stars Amanda Tapping, Robin Dunne, and Ryan Robbins, and is created by Damian Kindler.

The plot focuses on a 157-year-old teratologist whose team searches for Abnormals (or monsters), a term used for the powerful creatures that hold the fate of humanity. The team aims to rescue the real ones and tame the dangerous ones.

These 5 shows are a great accompaniment to Resident Alien and will ensure your sci-fi cup is filled to the brim.