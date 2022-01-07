5 songs to jumpstart your January

While there are several ways out there that would make all of our new year's resolutions a little easier to reach, having the best collection of songs could quite honestly be on pretty much everyone's top 5 list.

Perhaps you're planning on making this the year you finally strum up enough courage to talk to the guy/girl of your dreams. Maybe you believe you can change the world and run for Congress. Perhaps your new year's resolution is simply to find inner happiness and disregard the world around you.

If you need proof, look no further than every trendy, chart-topping smash hit in 2021 and think about how much influence those songs had in regards to the general public.

As music fanatics already know, it isn't always the music featured on the Billboard Hot 100 that's worth a listen. Sometimes the deep cuts of an album can pierce one's soul so sharply that it rivals a jagged-edge knife to the heart.

Obviously, the analogy was a bit extreme, but it certainly gets the point across.

It doesn't matter if the track is a smash hit or a track that 99.9 percent of the population has never heard of before, if the song drives you, motivates you, or makes you feel something, it's doing its job and that's all that counts.

A few songs to get you in the mood for the new year

1) Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey @MariahCarey youtube.com/playlist?list=… The ultimate "All I Want For Christmas Is You" video playlist!! I will always cherish the original video but I have to admit the "Make My Wish Come True" edition is really my favorite right now! The ultimate "All I Want For Christmas Is You" video playlist!! I will always cherish the original video but I have to admit the "Make My Wish Come True" edition is really my favorite right now! 😍❄️🎄 youtube.com/playlist?list=…

The holiday season may have come and gone, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the song is still rocking the Billboard Hot 100.

For those who don't know, this isn't the first time Mariah Carey's Christmas carol classic has re-entered the charts.

Moreover, it was sitting at number 1 at the time this article was written. So come on, who cares if Christmas is over. All I Want For Christmas Is You makes it feel as though the holidays are still here.

2) Lil Nas X - Industry Baby

If you heard Old Town Road in 2019 and thought to yourself, "man, this Lil Nas X guy is going to be a one-hit-wonder", it would be a safe bet that you wish you could take back those words now.

Since his big breakout hit, the Montero singer has earned himself a number of successful billboard chart scorchers, namely Industry Baby featuring Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X dropped the single last year and the track has since risen to #1 Billboard Hot 100. It was one of 2021's most popular songs and it'll probably stay that way in 2022.

Considering the fact that what's hot on Monday usually turns into old news by Thursday in regards to music, that sentiment says a lot.

3) Pharrell Williams - Happy

You may know Pharrell as a legendary music producer. You might think of him as the singer of some of your favorite hooks. In 2013, the whole world would forever know him as the guy who created the hit song titled Happy.

This song has the power to turn your frown upside down and as corny as that sounded... you know it's true.

If you're feeling depressed about last year and you're looking to kick the new year off with some positive energy, this is your song.

4) BTS - Butter

So, is anyone enjoying that new Z Flip 3 phone? Well, if you got the gist of that question and you've read the title of this entry, chances are you've heard the hit BTS song called Butter.

I mean, even if you didn't get the reference, the song was kind of unavoidable in 2021.

Whether you've heard it way too much for your liking on the radio (if you're even still listening) or you literally want to throw a wrench at the TV every time you see that Flip 3 commercial pop up on your screen, you still find the lyrics to Butter annoyingly stuck in your dome.

Why wouldn't it be included on this list?

5) Demi Lovato - Confident

Hey, what's a new year's resolution without any confidence?

Almost every somebody who became somebody needed something or someone to believe in. At the end of the day, who better to believe in than yourself.

Demi Lovato's Confident is more than just a catchy tune, it's the perfect track to serve as a reminder for anyone who feels insecure about themselves. It's also a sweet workout song.

So whether you're in the midst of rocking out at the bar/club with your pals or you're flying solo and enjoying the company of yourself, this song is the perfect anthem to get your new year started off right.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

