5 Stray Kids KCON LA 2023 moments that fans couldn't stop talking about: Hyunjin's never-ending goodbye, TOPLINE performance, and more

On Sunday, August 20, Stray Kids rolled out their stage on the last day of the annual music festival, KCON LA 2023, leaving fans highly impressed with their performances. Given that the group is undoubtedly known for their jaw-dropping and powerful stage performances, many attendees were looking forward to their set excitedly. The group's energy-packed performances surpassed fans' expectations.

While there were many artists who performed at KCON LA 2023, Stray Kids effortlessly garnered attention not only through their performances but also due to other moments during the event like interactions with other groups, hilarious skits, and more.

Additionally, given that the group's leader, Bang Chan, was also the special MC for the day, much more exciting content landed on the internet, making them quite the talk of the town.

From impressive performances to adorable interactions: 5 most-talked-about moments of Stray Kids at KCON LA 2023

1) Hyunjin being chased by the staff for his never-ending greeting to fans

After showcasing his unmatched charisma and stage presence throughout Stray Kids' set at KCON LA 2023, Hyunjin proved his duality through his adorable interaction with fans. Once their set was over, the idol was one of the last ones to leave the stage as he went around greeting fans, jumping with enthusiasm.

Even when the staff members were chasing after him to get off the stage, Hyunjin kept running away in order to spend more time with fans. While the attendees were already touched by his actions, STAYs online found it all the more adorable as videos of the same made their way online.

2) Show-stopping TOPLINE performance

Soon after Stray Kids' set at KCON LA 2023, everyone was able to agree that it was more or less a concert of their own. The group rolled out extremely powerful and enthusiastic performances, which had the entire stadium cheering for them and singing along to the songs they performed.

While all their performances were unarguably appreciated and commended, what stood out the most was their TOPLINE stage. The already popular song was fueled by the members' stage presence and fans were left deeply impressed. To add more excitement to the audience, the members even went into the crowd to closely interact with fans.

3) Seungmin and Hyunjin's hilarious interaction on the red carpet

As Stray Kids prepared for KCON LA 2023, a small interview was held at the event before they made their official entry into the venue. During the interview, they were asked to give a spoiler for their upcoming performance.

Seungmin, who was holding the mic, gave it to Hyunjin, asking him to reply to the question, which he followed with a slap on his butt. However, Hyunjin immediately gave the mic back to Seungmin, which he received confusingly.

Then, the idol started to roll out a short part of Super Bowl's choreography. Fans found the whole interaction between the two members adorable yet funny.

4) THE BOYZ's adorable interaction with MC Bang Chan

Given that Bang Chan, Stray Kids' leader, was the special MC for the last day of KCON LA 2023, the idol had to interact with several other K-pop idols who were also part of the artists' lineup that day.

Luckily enough for multi-stans, THE BOYZ and Stray Kids were scheduled to perform on the same, and as per their predictions, they got a small yet adorable interaction between the two groups.

THE BOYZ, who were dressed in all-pink for their Lip Gloss performance, was called on stage by Bang Chan, with the other artists, during the end of the event. At some point, when they all shared the same stage, Bang Chan and THE BOYZ members bumped into each other and also engaged in a small conversation.

5) Changbin and Hyunjin's hilarious CCCV Game

Before Stray Kids' set at KCON LA 2023, the members had to introduce themselves. However, prior to their stage, they had to engage in a mini-game called CCCV Game—whatever the actions of one member, the other member had to imitate. When Hyunjin had to imitate whatever Changbin did, the entire stadium broke into laughter.

Changbin first flexed his biceps, which the idol is not only quite known for but also very proud of. Then, he made a very cute aegyo-pose of him giving hearts to Hyunjin. Both times, Hyunjin imitated quite shyly and was embarrassed by the whole situation, which fans found to be both adorable and funny at the same time.

Leaving quite a remarkable and long-lasting impression, it's easy to say that Stray Kids were effortlessly the main characters of KCON LA 2023, for more than one reason.