5 times Stray Kids' Changbin went viral for his charms on Twitter

Stray Kids' rapper and member of 3RACHA, the group's hip-hop trio, is Changbin, who's known for the several charms he has showcased throughout his career as a K-pop idol. While there is no doubt about his skills and talent when it comes to aspects of dance and rap, the idol excels effortlessly. Though he's captured many fans through his talents, there's more than to the idol's fame on Twitter and his position as a fan favorite.

STAYs or even casual K-pop fans know that Changbin is easily one of the funniest members of the group. His charming personality and hilarious antics has endeared him to fans all across the world. This year, specifically, the idol's been all the more active, naturally letting him take over Twitter as fans rushed in to tweet about his charms.

5 times Stray Kids' Changbin became the talk of Twitter for his antics

1) Creating the 'eomma eomma' meme with NewJeans' OMG

One of the famous memes in K-pop that took the internet by storm holds its copyrights to none other than Stray Kids' Changbin. Around the time of NewJeans' comeback with their single track, "OMG," in January, there was a behind-the-scenes video of the eight-piece group getting ready for a performance that was released.

As the idol was talking to the camera, he created a wordplay with the chorus of NewJeans' "OMG," which goes,

"Oh My, Oh My God"

Since the way NewJeans' song sounds like "Mom" in Korean, the idol chose to roll out his antics with the same. He said, looking at the camera,

Changbin-ah, who made you this pretty?

Afterward, he rolled out the choreography of NewJeans' "OMG" chorus while singing the song. Many found this to be absolutely hilarious and several other K-pop idols, including NewJeans themselves, mentioned the meme.

daily changbin (ia) @binnieselcas happy one million for eomma (omg) changbin happy one million for eomma (omg) changbin 😁 https://t.co/eK94t4sSX2

2) 2PM's "Heartbeat" (Changbin Ver.)

A more recent video of Changbin that went viral was after the roll-out of the group's recent record-breaking comeback, 5-STAR. The members appeared on CONODOLL, which is a Korean-based variety show which lets K-pop idols and artists sing in the Karaoke room. Changbin tuned into 2PM's famous track, "Heartbeat." While fans loved the enthusiasm, the way he sang the song with a dialect had fans laughing intensely.

Suzanne🍀 @skzfelixxiee Its always i love you and never LISTEN TO MY HERATEU BEATEU *changbin's version*



Its always i love you and never LISTEN TO MY HERATEU BEATEU *changbin's version*https://t.co/oXSVPycn2u

3) Slaying the NMIXX's "Love Me Like This" Challenge

It's no doubt that Changbin is quite the dancing star, be it girl group or boy group songs. While he's done justice to all the dance challenges of other K-pop idols that he participates in, one challenge takes the crown.

In April, after the release of NMIXX's hit track, "Love Me Like This," the idol joined members Haewon and Jiwoo. As the challenge hit the internet, everyone was obsessed with it, and they couldn't quite stop talking about how well the idol executed the dance.

kellie⁷ ✨ @taeshobis_ can’t listen to love me like this without thinking of changbin in this tiktok can’t listen to love me like this without thinking of changbin in this tiktok https://t.co/0qYmfqATme

4) His choreography to express his love for Chilli Crab

Another gem from Stray Kids is a behind-the-scenes video of their performance preparations. Throughout the video, the idol talked about how he was excited to eat Chilli Crab.

His excitement and enthusiasm was so palpable that it led to him creating an entire dance step as he replaced the chorus lyrics of Lee Hyo-ri's famous track, "ChittyChitty BangBang" with

Chilli Chilli Crab Crab Chilli Chilli Crab Crab

𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐲🐺 @nunabread so what's the address for me to send all the chilli crab in this world to changbin??



so what's the address for me to send all the chilli crab in this world to changbin??https://t.co/yidZ2UfpW4

5) Him in a tank top during Stray Kids' dance practice

The last Changbin viral moment that needs to be talked about is the video of the idol in his tank top, which had many fans going feral. Stray Kids released their behind-the-scenes dance practice videos for their recent comeback title track, "S-Class."

As the members rested for a while in between the practice sessions, there was one moment when the idol took off his t-shirt. He had a tank top underneath. Given that he has quite a big build with huge muscles, fans couldn't get over how good the idol looked in the tank top.

lily ★⁵ pipravi ceo @PIPRAV1S BREAKING NEWS: STAYVILLE UP IN FLAMES AFTER CHANGBIN WORE A TANK TOP BREAKING NEWS: STAYVILLE UP IN FLAMES AFTER CHANGBIN WORE A TANK TOP https://t.co/rgQeQPHGnh

With the idol taking over Twitter and other social media platforms several times in the year already, fans are excited to see what more is to come from Stray Kids' Changbin.

