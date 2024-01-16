5 things to know about Below Deck charter guest Erica Rose

Below Deck guests are notorious for their demanding lists, but Erica Rose and her party took it to a new level in the latest episode, pushing the crew to their limits. Erica is a familiar face on reality television, particularly on the Below Deck yacht. Known for being one of the most demanding and low-tipping guests to ever board the ship, the crew wasn't thrilled to see her return to their quarters.

In season 2 of the sailing show, Erica, her mom Cindy, and a group of friends embarked on Parsifal III. They proved to be a demanding and high-maintenance bunch. Erica didn't hesitate to repeatedly voice her complaints to Captain Glenn Shephard about the crew's performance. Additionally, the group was in constant internal conflicts, adding a touch of irony to their women's empowerment night.

Despite her previous boisterous behavior during her initial yacht charter, Erica made a return for a second trip, stirring up just as much drama. This has left fans of the show questioning the identity of Erica and how she found herself in a position to rent a luxury yacht not once but twice.

5 things you need to know about Erica Rose

1. Erica's early life

Erica, a Texas native, lives in Houston with her husband, raising their children. Despite her love for travel, she shows no inclination to leave Texas, indicating a strong connection to her hometown.

After attending Emory College, Erica Rose graduated with a dual major in English and Creative Writing and a minor in Theater. Despite her academic background, she chose a career in law rather than pursuing writing or acting.

Following her time at The University of Houston Law Center, Erica excelled as a young lawyer, earning numerous honors and accolades. Eventually, she established her own law firm.

2. Erica's career and excellence

Beyond her reality TV fame, Erica Rose has a thriving career off-camera. Serving as a partner in her law firm alongside her husband, she actively shares legal advice on social media. She has also provided insights on high-profile cases like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial.

Erica gained fame on The Bachelor, entering with a bejeweled tiara for Prince Lorenzo. However, she was eliminated after three weeks. The lawyer later appeared on VH1's You're Cut Off! She became a standout charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Erica takes pride in her professional growth, transcending her initial recognition from The Bachelor's tiara-wearing contestant.

3. Erica's family and her bond with them

Erica Rose, a mother to daughters Aspen and Holland, prioritizes their well-being. Despite her TV appearances, she shields them from negativity, managing their Instagram accounts to curate a positive online presence while focusing on providing a memorable childhood.

While fans critique aspects of Below Deck, Erica Rose's husband, Charles, stirred real drama on the show, complaining about breakfast and other ship issues. An attorney like his wife, Charles, faced backlash on social media for his behavior during the charter. He shares his legal expertise on car accidents on Instagram, showcasing his Rolex collection and selfies.

Cindy, Erica's mom, played a pivotal role in their memorable charter on Below Deck. Her demanding nature and food preferences sparked intrigue among fans. Beyond the show, Cindy is a successful silhouette artist with a history of working in Disneyland. She channels the proceeds from her art to support women affected by breast cancer.

4. Erica's body-positive stance

Erica Rose is candid about her cosmetic procedures, sharing on social media that she has undergone veneers, Botox, filler injections, and regular facials for skincare maintenance. Erica embraces transparency, unlike some reality stars who keep their plastic surgery discreet.

Taking a body-positive stance, she aims to normalize the choice of getting work done for those seeking enhancements that contribute to their confidence and well-being.

5. Erica's reaction to the drama from Below Deck

Despite apologizing for the low tip and her husband's actions on Below Deck, Erica has expressed her weariness with the backlash on her Instagram account. However, she and Charles continue engaging with and sharing reactions to the show and viewer posts, indicating they are still capitalizing on the publicity.

Final thoughts

Joining the Parsafil crew for a mini-getaway in Croatia, Erica Rose and her friends proved to be more demanding than anticipated, leading to some tension. The crew, including second stewardess Dani, faced challenges, with one guest even requesting a massage to cope with the stress of being constantly surrounded by friends on the yacht.

The OG Below Deck season 11 will be released on Bravo in February 2024 at 9 pm ET. Similarly, Below Deck Med season 9, season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, and season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are also awaiting release.