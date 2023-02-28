Actor Lloyd Avery, best known as a Bloods member in the critically acclaimed Boyz N the Hood, made his acting debut in 1991. Following this, he moved on to other works and ultimately became a part of Los Angeles' ferocious gang life after moving to The Jungle neighborhood, giving life to his infamous on-screen persona.

The rising star soon found himself in the middle of a shooting incident and a double homicide case that led to him being convicted in 2000. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, where he was murdered by his cellmate Kevin Roby in 2005.

LD3 @Harlem4Dais Everyone knows the Ricky scene from Boyz in the Hood. The actor’s real name is Lloyd Fernandez. Lloyd was convicted for double murder and sentenced to life at pelican bay. In 2005, he was killed by his cellmate Kevin Roby who used his body in a Satanic ritual. Insane story. Everyone knows the Ricky scene from Boyz in the Hood. The actor’s real name is Lloyd Fernandez. Lloyd was convicted for double murder and sentenced to life at pelican bay. In 2005, he was killed by his cellmate Kevin Roby who used his body in a Satanic ritual. Insane story. https://t.co/em4QuoMhZy

Death by Fame is set to chronicle Lloyd Avery's case in an upcoming episode, titled Life Imitates Art, this Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ID. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"In 1991, LA native Lloyd Avery portrayed one memorable on-screen killer; but when the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, the troubled actor reprises his most famous role, and the consequences are deadly."

Lloyd Avery: Five things to know about the Oscar-nominated Boyz N the Hood actor and now-deceased convicted murderer

1) Avery made a few brief movie appearances while his acting career was still active

Lloyd Avery made his acting debut at the age of 22 in John Singleton's Oscar-nominated debut film Boyz N the Hood (1991). He played the role of Knucklehead #2 but is infamously known as the Blood, who shot one of the movie's protagonists, Ricky. He then featured on Singleton’s follow-up movie, Poetic Justice, alongside a star-studded cast, including Tupac Shakur, which premiered in 1993.

Avery later also appeared in Roger Roth's Shot, which premiered in 2001.

2) Lloyd Avery first landed in jail in 1998 for a few days

Avery's reckless personality frequently led to the failure of plans and was the reason why he was arrested for the first time, spending a few days in prison. Avery, Doran Reed, and a few of his friends were leaving a UCLA party in Westwood one night in 1988 when a group of fraternity boys showed up. Avery reportedly joked and exchanged some heated words before a fight broke out between them.

The brawl was followed by a shootout without any casualties. At this point, a cop car pulled over and Avery was arrested despite not having fired the shots. Sources stated that he was carrying a fake ID on him. He was arrested and even spent three days in prison, causing his friends to get worried about his actions.

A friend named Keith Davis reported that:

"What scared me was that Lloyd was laughing about it. He told me that he really liked jail. It’s like, how the hell do you get locked up and you just enjoy it? He was so flippant."

3) His life changed after Boyz N the Hood when he moved to The Jungle in LA

Lloyd Avery only made a brief appearance on Boyz N the Hood as a Bloods gang member who gunned down Ricky Baker, one of the film's protagonists. The role, however, had a significant impact on his life, especially after he moved into The Jungle neighborhood, a Bloods-related area in South Los Angeles, shortly after the movie premiered.

Reports stated that Avery was frequently seen wearing red paired with Khakhis and Chuck Taylors. He even got "JUNGLEZ" tattooed over his forehead. The struggling actor then got involved in criminal activities, including thefts and other violent crimes, which is why he was sacked from multiple movies.

4) Lloyd Avery fatally shot two individuals in 1999, which led to a double homicide case

During a shooting incident on July 1, 1999, in The Jungle, Avery's life took a catastrophic turn when he fatally shot two individuals in what authorities believed was a drug-related argument. According to police investigations, at around 4 pm, Avery approached two individuals, who were later identified as Annette Lewis and Percy Branch, close to Santa Barbara Plaza.

After a minor argument, Avery shot both victims. Lewis succumbed to his wounds the same day, while Branch tragically died three weeks later. Following that, he continued to work in movies and made appearances in two more films while evading arrest until he was caught on December 8 of that year near his grandmother's Beverly Hills home.

5) Avery was murdered in prison by his Satanic worshiper cellmate, Kevin Roby

Truecrime Auctionhouse @TruecrimeA

#truecrime Kevin Roby (aka Satannic Christ) Roby is a diagnosed schizophrenic in a California prison for raping and murdering his sister in an occult ritual. While in one of the most secure prisons in the state of California, Kevin managed to murder his cell mate, Lloyd Avery II. Kevin Roby (aka Satannic Christ) Roby is a diagnosed schizophrenic in a California prison for raping and murdering his sister in an occult ritual. While in one of the most secure prisons in the state of California, Kevin managed to murder his cell mate, Lloyd Avery II.#truecrime https://t.co/y9HFYNXyVh

While serving a life term in prison, Lloyd Avery became a devout Christian, rose to prominence in the prison's church, and began referring to himself as Baby Jesus. However, the prison staff put him in the same cell as Kevin Roby, a convicted murderer turned into a Satanic worshiper, who often signed as Satannic Christ. Both convicts had contrasting views on religion.

On September 4, 2005, Avery was attacked by Roby during a religious argument. The latter reportedly bludgeoned and strangled the former actor to death before using his body to perform a Satanic ritual. The victim's body was found by prison guards two days later, lying on a pentagram on the floor. An autopsy confirmed that the 36-year-old died of aspiration of blood combined with blunt force trauma.

Poll : 0 votes