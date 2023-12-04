5 times BTS' Jin used his "Hyung Card" with his members

The eldest member of the seven-piece K-pop boy group, BTS' Jin, is known for his soft-natured and calm personality. However, when it's time to get a situation under control, the idol immediately pulls out his "hyung card." Given that Korean culture often works in an age hierarchy, consciously or unconsciously, the eldest member is most often seen as the one who takes care of the group or the person whom all the members undoubtedly obey.

While the tradition is rarely prevalent in K-pop groups, where members have spent years living together as friends or family, it sometimes pops up in certain occasions. The "hyung card," therefore, refers to the rare times when the eldest members take charge of the situation and all the members fall in line without asking questions.

Fans have been specifically fond of everytime BTS' Jin uses his "hyung card," and absolutely love it when the members instantly listen to him.

5 times BTS' Jin played his "Hyung Card": Stopping TaeKook's bickering session, avoiding award show speeches, and more

1) When he stopped Jungkook and V's bickering during a livestream

On March 6, 2022, BTS' Jin, Jungkook, V, and j-hope kickstarted a livestream together to spend some time with their fans as they munched on some snacks. Naturally, when the BTS members are together, one or another kind of chaos is bound to unfold. Soon enough, Jungkook and V started to bicker and went into their own little world, as they started to playfully hit each other.

However, to get the livestream back on track, Jin simply pulled back V, and the members stopped their bickering instantly. Fans couldn't stop talking about how hot the idol was when he did the same.

2) When he shushed SUGA's inner cat that was eager to caress BTS' trophy

In June 2018, during BTS' Fake Love era, the group bagged their sixth win at the KBS' Music Bank weekly award show. Soon, a Bangtan Bomb was released, showcasing the member's reaction to the award backstage. For the same, the members were seated together in one sofa, and SUGA was seated next to BTS' Jin, who was holding the trophy.

When Jin was talking about the award, SUGA's curious inner cat was eager to touch the trophy. However, Jin slightly slapped his thigh and SUGA immediately stopped himself from reaching for the award. Naturally, fans found the moment quite hilarious.

3) When he silenced leader RM with a single hand gesture

Another Bangtan Bomb during BTS' Love Yourself era showcased the members getting ready for the press conference of their then-upcoming documentary, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, in June 2019. As the members were getting ready, BTS' Jin was receiving a few final touches from his makeup stylist. At that time, RM walked towards Jin, talking about how he was hungry.

Before he could continue with his rant, BTS' Jin raised a finger next to RM's mouth, and the latter immediately stopped talking and was himself shocked about his response.

4) When he immediately stopped V from giving spoilers

On June 10, 2022, to commemorate their then-comeback, the release of their anthological album, PROOF, all seven members kickstarted a livestream to get the fans' reaction to the album.

As the members went around talking about what they had in store for the album's promotions, they wanted to talk about a big content that was on its way. However, they were unsure whether or not it was announced yet.

V, who was eager to talk about it, said that it was already announced, while the other members tried to stop him from spoiling any content. While others were unsuccessful in calming down V's enthusiastic self, the moment BTS' Jin shouted his name and told him to be quiet, the idol immediately stopped himself. Since the whole event turned into a mini-chaos, fans couldn't get over how hilarious the incident was.

5) When he casually avoided giving acceptance speeches at award shows

While the above events are occasions that pop up here and there, one constant thing that BTS' Jin always uses his "hyung card" for is to avoid giving acceptance speeches at award shows.

Given that the idol is introverted and isn't a fan of speaking in front of big crowds, he mostly strays away from the mic. However, even when his members pass the mic towards him, insisting him to speak, a simple gesture from the idol easily aids him to get away from giving speeches.

With BTS' Jin currently serving in the military during his birthday, fans miss his "hyung card" more than ever.