5 times BTS roasted their haters

BTS, since their debut, have been as real as one could be. They put their true feelings and emotions into their songs, one of the main reasons why so many fans can relate to their music.

The group has always been straightforward in its dealings with everyone. They've stood up for themselves and social injustices not only in South Korea but also around the world.

They are never the ones to cower away from haters who nit-pick the group's every action. The septet has always pushed back whenever they feel the need to, either through their songs or subtle messages via their comments on interviews and VLives.

5 times BTS addressed their haters publicly

1) RM's ears itching

tia⁷ check 📌 @versakth y’all made namjoon’s ear itch when he was probably just trying to take care of his plants and read his books and u expect me to be SILENT? y’all made namjoon’s ear itch when he was probably just trying to take care of his plants and read his books and u expect me to be SILENT? https://t.co/Ak39mb7yrX

BTS attended the 2020 Grammy Awards and were even part of Lil Nas X's performance. On the red carpet, an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked RM to respond to people who troll BTS online.

RM gave one of the sassiest yet classy replies to the trolls. He used the proverb 'itching ears,' which is a phenomenon that is said to happen to someone when people talk badly about that person behind their back. It is a very common phrase in Asian cultures.

RM mentioned that even at that moment, his ears were itching because someone was too busy hating on them. But they're at the Grammys to have fun, and they have fans who love them and help them cross any obstacles easily.

2) SUGA suing haters

Violet ⁷💜 @BabyMochiOT7 Like that Vlive where Yoongi said for antis to keep talking because the company will sue them, and he’ll never see their comments. “I’d like it if you wrote more”🤣He’s mocking them

@userbfIy Unbothered kingLike that Vlive where Yoongi said for antis to keep talking because the company will sue them, and he’ll never see their comments. “I’d like it if you wrote more”🤣He’s mocking them @userbfIy Unbothered king😎Like that Vlive where Yoongi said for antis to keep talking because the company will sue them, and he’ll never see their comments. “I’d like it if you wrote more”🤣He’s mocking themhttps://t.co/6OZhoOcsLo

BigHit Music has always made sure to keep its artists' welfare as their top priority. That includes suing people for trying to defame or spread malicious rumors about their artists.

SUGA once mentioned on VLive addressing the haters that he enjoys it when people write hate comments because he does not see it. His company sues people who write defamatory statements against the boys.

So, the more the hate comments, the more people get punished. Hence, he sarcastically asks haters to hate on them more.

3) BTS' Hot100 VLive

L @hvnnybae the girls were NOT happy abt this one the girls were NOT happy abt this one https://t.co/x1eHyOEjuy

BTS came out on VLive after their song Butter spent five weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot100. SUGA went on to mock haters and tabloids who were waiting on their downfall.

A common point of conversation among their haters is their growing age and the fact that they have reached their peak. However, the group continues to disappoint these trolls by outperforming their previous releases every time.

If the group's songs don't do well, the tabloids and haters will be salivating to write defamatory articles. However, SUGA mocked them, saying they won't get that chance as they had been number one for five weeks.

4) MIC Drop silence

One of the major allegations haters place on BTS is that they do not sing live. People have this assumption because their vocals are stable despite performing intricate and difficult choreography.

To prove the haters wrong, during 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun, SUGA smirked and stopped rapping his part in MIC Drop while the audio track kept playing. This clearly meant that BTS sings live, or else there would be a loud backing track playing.

They are also one of the only groups to perform live at award shows. The cue sheets from various award shows have proved that while others use a backing track, the septet sing completely live. Unfortunately for the haters, the boys are just that good at live singing.

5) RM's PTD speech

kate.⁷ ia @tkkdanica NAMJOONS FULL SPEECH. YES NAMJOON, TELL THEM NAMJOONS FULL SPEECH. YES NAMJOON, TELL THEM https://t.co/tGka2WH5K4

On the first day of the PTD Las Vegas concert, RM made a very thought-provoking speech towards the end of the concert. He mentioned having heard a "lot of sh*t" surrounding the Grammy Awards but urged ARMYs to ignore it.

This could be related to a lot of racist vitriol and trolling that the boys had to face after the award ceremony, despite having given the best performance of the night at the show.

RM said that they are grown-ups who do not need to stoop so low as to fight it out on Twitter. People do have freedom of speech, however, RM would rather spend his time being productive and being around those he loves rather than spreading hate on social media.

They came to Las Vegas for ARMYs and not the Grammys. This subtle yet powerful message reached all the haters' ears who were furiously typing rants on Twitter. In RM's words, the haters need to grow up.

BTS will continue to be who they are and climb the stairs of success because of their quality. The haters can continue to hate them, but that won't stop the group from achieving their goals.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

LIVE POLL Q. Will BTS' June album be a full studio album? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi