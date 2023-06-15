5 top Cobie Smulders shows to watch while you wait for Secret Invasion

Ardent Marvel fans know Cobie Smulders as the tough and observant Maria Hill. Working closely with Fury, she is probably one of the few agents who has a slightly better understanding of the mysterious founder of the Avengers. Although her character has appeared in many Marvel movies, viewers still don't know a lot about her.

However, from the trailer for Secret Invasion, it seems that viewers will finally get better insight into Maria and her role in the grand scheme of things.

In Secret Invasion, which is slated for release on June 21, 2023, Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury. While the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D is no stranger to fans of the MCU, this series will delve deeper into his past and also give viewers an idea about how his work impacts his personal life.

The story will center around Fury uncovering a secret invasion plan by shapeshifting Skrulls. He then works together with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to save Earth.

It is interesting to note that Maria Hill is not the only memorable role played by Cobie Smulders. The talented actor has appeared in multiple films and TV shows that have helped boost her career.

5 TV shows starring Cobie Smulders that deserve to be on your watchlist

1) How I Met Your Mother? (2005)

Fun characters, absurd situations, awkward encounters, epic challenges, romantic escapades, and friendship goals—this award-winning show has all this and more. The show is told from the perspective of Ted Mosby, who is telling his kids about how he met their mother. It is an unusually long story, but that doesn't bother the audience too much because of its entertainment factor.

In the show, Cobie Smulders plays the role of Robin Scherbatsky. Originally hailing from Canada, she is shown as somebody with a tough exterior who also has a soft side. She has a complicated relationship with Ted. They both care about each other but when it comes to a romantic relationship, things get a bit complicated. Fans of the show loved her fun, confident, sassy, and ambitious personality.

2) Friends From College (2017)

This show starring Cobie Smulders has two seasons in total. The story focuses on a group of friends in their 40s who have known each other since college. Understandably, their adult lives haven't exactly panned out as they had imagined. Viewers get a peek into their intertwined lives that lead to a series of misadventures.

Cobie Smulders dons the role of Lisa Turner. She is a hard-working hedge-fund lawyer who is not taken seriously enough at her workplace. Her personal life isn't faring too well either as the audience soon learns that her husband Ethan, played by Keegan-Michael Key, is having an affair with one of their mutual friends, Samantha.

3) A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017)

Based on the popular books of the same name, the story centers around three Baudelaire children, namely Violet, Klaus, and Sunny. They have no one to turn to after the death of their parents and the destruction of their home. Count Olaf appears in their life on a pretext to give them a home but they realize soon enough that he is after their inheritance.

Although the Baudelaire children constantly find ways to thwart Olaf's plans, he remained undeterred. In the show, Cobie Smulders and Will Arnet appear as a mysterious husband and wife duo who are trying to get back home to their children. But it isn't clear whether they are the Baudelaire parents who may have survived the fire.

4) Stumptown (2019)

Cobie Smulders does a really great job portraying tough characters, and this one is no different. She plays the role of a Marine veteran named Dex Parios who suffers from PTSD. Dex is struggling to get by and take care of her younger brother, so she starts taking assignments as a private investigator. Of course, her methods are quite unusual but they do deliver the desired results.

If you are looking for an action-packed show that is entertaining and witty at the same time then you will surely enjoy watching this one.

5) High School (2022)

Tegan and Sara is the name of a popular Canadian indie pop group. The duo comprises of two identical twins named Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keirsten Quin. This show starring Cobie Smulders is based on the memoir written by the sisters about their adolescence and the start of their musical journey.

Cobie Smulders plays the role of Simone, the mother of the twin sisters. It is interesting to see Cobie manage the pressures of dealing with two teen daughters who are on a path of self-discovery.

These fun and exciting TV shows starring the talented Cobie Smulders should keep you thoroughly entertained until the release of the much-awaited Secret Invasion which will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

