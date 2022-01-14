 5 unnecessary plot points from ‘Friends’

Even after almost 25 years of Friends, fans still go gaga over the sitcom and rightly so. The engaging plotline, witty jokes and relatable scenes make the 90s gem one of the most-watched shows ever.

However, Friends was far from perfect. It had its fair share of problematic moments, stupid jokes, and some stretched plotlines that made even hardcore fans of the series groan.

5 insipid plot points from Friends

Here is a list of some of the random and dumb plotlines that the writers came up with which made all of us go - 'Why?'

1) Joey's hand twin

Joey Tribbiani @J0EYTRIBBIANI Can ya guess what I'm havin for dinner tonight? Now that I'm getting older my doctor says to cut down on eatin. Ok. I'll have two of these instead of three. Can ya guess what I'm havin for dinner tonight? Now that I'm getting older my doctor says to cut down on eatin. Ok. I'll have two of these instead of three. https://t.co/AYTcLGSbRa

Joey was always portrayed as the dim-witted one with an intelligence quotient equal to a toddler's. But sometimes, the writers just went too far while milking his stupidity for laughs and plot points.

Joey’s brief obsession with his so-called identical hand twin was one such banal trope. The story was nonsensical at best while the jokes were nothing but lousy.

2) Fat Monica

It is no secret that Friends has its fair share of problematic elements. From homophobia to body shaming, the sitcom used it all for the sake of gathering laughs.

But it went a little too far with 'Fat Monica.' The show consistently used this trope to drive home the idea that overweight people should be mocked at every turn.

Friends showed Monica constantly degraded in her early years because of her weight. However, even as adults, the gang only ever referred to her childhood with mockery because she was obese.

3) Rachel and Joey

sara 🦋 @elysianiston Rachel and Joey have the purest friendship Rachel and Joey have the purest friendship https://t.co/KxieXNVH5R

Often Friends has come up with bizarre storylines and plot twists to keep the show going. But the worst by far was Joey and Rachel's romance. Throughout the show's run, Ross and Rachel were always portrayed as the endgame.

Inserting Joey into the picture was the worst thing that the creators could have done. Rachel and Joey had an interesting chemistry that was devoid of any sensuality. Making the two date felt forced and done just for the sake of keeping the show going.

4) Phoebe's antics

medias @paceynwitter phoebe buffay love grows friends edit phoebe buffay love grows friends edit https://t.co/m5v3YAN4Ja

Phoebe's antics are well known to everyone but sometimes they felt overdone to the point where it became bizarre and illogical. One time when an 80-year-old lady died on Phoebe's massage table, she claimed of being possessed by her spirit.

She suddenly turned into a grumpy old woman which was not only unbelievable but downright nonsensical. The show often went too far with Phoebe's weird antics in an attempt to score points with the plot.

5) Ross dating his student

jof @tweetbyjof In this scene Professor Ross Geller (32) is dating his student Elizabeth Stevens (20). Buried under all the “FRIENDS leaving/not leaving Netflix” kerfuffle, along with the industrial levels of whiteness and gay panic this show has serious ethical problems. Also, Ross is a douche. In this scene Professor Ross Geller (32) is dating his student Elizabeth Stevens (20). Buried under all the “FRIENDS leaving/not leaving Netflix” kerfuffle, along with the industrial levels of whiteness and gay panic this show has serious ethical problems. Also, Ross is a douche. https://t.co/NxNI3J3Ftw

This has to be Ross' creepiest moment by far. Ross' romantic history was frankly very disappointing. From three failed marriages to his on and off relationship with Rachel, we all thought he could have done better.

However, Ross's worst relationship has got to be his brief liaison with Elizabeth, one of his undergraduate students. The latter was portrayed as a sweet and innocent girl, and Ross pursuing her despite being significantly older and academically obligated, just seemed predatory.

What are your most hated moments from Friends?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul