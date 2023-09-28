5 upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers in October 2023

When it comes to the most coveted lifestyle sneaker model, Nike Dunk Low models come first. Since its debut in 2002, the model became an instant hit among the sneakerheads. Its simplistic design has balanced color-blocking and extreme versatility in shape and style. Nike has re-invented Dunk Low sneakers for the past few years in many ways.

The demand for the Nike Dunk Low sneakers in different color options is quite high, so Nike started Nike By You. By this, fans can customize their Dunk Lows and order it directly from Nike. This classic sneaker model will be every green for the sneakerheads, and the demand will only increase. Below is a list of Dunk Low sneakers fans will buy in October 2023.

Nike Dunk Low Gingham, Deep Jungle, Smoke Grey Gum, Parris Goebel, and Low Halloween will come in October 2023

1) Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Yellow"

Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Yellow" is a part of the brand's Gingham collection, which means many more color variation of this model is yet to be introduced by the brand. This yellow version is dressed in white, bright yellow, and brown color palettes.

Full leather covers the upper of this iteration of the Dunk Low, which otherwise features mesh on the tongue and in the lining. It has white Swooshes, tongues, heel tabs, laces, midsoles, and inner lining, and its entire top is covered in a yellow gingham pattern.

Other elements include the "NIKE" trademark embroidered on the heels and the yellow branded tongues and insoles. The design is finished off with an outsole made of gum rubber. The shoe will be released on October 1st with a $110 price tag.

2) Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department "Deep Jungle"

Expand Tweet

This athletic version of Nike Dunk Low will be dressed in deep jungle green hues, sail, coconut milk, and white tints.

The upper of the shoe is made of superior sail leather, and it features ventilation-enhancing vents at the toe box and around the sides of the shoe. The Swoosh, tongue branding, heel tabs, tongue rim, rubber outsole, and inner lining are all highlighted in green thanks to the green accents.

The Athletic Department's logo is branded onto the shoe's insoles, while the shoe rests atop sail midsoles. This model will come into the market on October 2nd and retail for $110.

3) Nike Dunk Low Smoke "Grey Gum"

Expand Tweet

The new "Smoke Grey" iteration is a new addition to the collection that takes cues from the "Orange Label" Nike SB model.

This Dunk Low in grey and white has a leather and mesh upper with a woven Nike label at the tongue. Smokey grey heel tabs, suede overlays, and a cotton inner lining accentuate the overall design. The darker grey hue of the tongue trim and reflective Swooshes bolsters the shoe's aesthetic.

The Gum rubber outsole gives a timeless touch, and the laces feature a reflective grey and white speckled design. This model will come into the market on October 3rd and retail for $115.

4) Parris Goebel x Nike Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

This Dunk Low is a collaborative effort between the renowned dancer Parris Goebel and Nike.

The velvety leather collars, quarter panels, and toe boxes are painted with a bronzine paint job, contrasting with the upper layer's playful pink tint that pops out over the top layer and then disperses to the shiny overlays. The Swooshes have been given a clear jade color, and the lace dubraes that are shaped like Swooshes have been given a golden coating.

In addition, the "P" and crown logos from Nike are featured on the inside of the shoes as a tribute to the dancer. The shoe will be released on October 9th with a $125 price tag.

5) Nike Dunk Low GS “Halloween”

Dunk Low “Halloween” GS (Image via Nike)

The toe and heel of the Nike Dunk Low "Fearless" are white, while the rest of the shoe is a pleasing blend of subtle slate blue and white.

The luminous Swooshes and tongue branding are decorated with stitching reminiscent of Frankenstein's lab coat, lending the sneaker a whimsical air appropriate for the spooky Halloween season.

This Halloween-ready Dunk will come on October 31st with a price tag of $105.

Keep an eye on the official website of Nike to grab the pairs of these upcoming Dunk Low sneakers.