5 upcoming Nike Dunk releases in November 2022

The Nike label has introduced multiple successful footwear lines over the years, including the iconic Dunk, which debuted back in 1985. The beloved silhouette was designed by Peter Moore and took inspiration from four other classic silhouettes, i.e., Air Jordans, Terminator, Legend, and Air Force 1.

The four iconic shoes blended to form a collegiate basketball shoe that was bound to be historic. Soon the basketball silhouette turned into a lifestyle and skateboarding shoe, therefore conquering every aspect of the sneakerheads' life. The silhouette was also one of the first models to introduce the two-toned color-blocking scheme and hence saw a rise in the favorite rankings for the swoosh label.

To further provide their loyalists, the swoosh label floods the shelves of the sneaker market with many new makeovers of shoes in high, low, and mid-top variants. The Nike Dunk Low catalog will further extend as it will receive these interesting makeovers in the month of November 2022.

Top 5 upcoming Nike Dunk silhouettes releasing in November 2022 with interesting makeovers

1) Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low

Created by Scottish skater John Rattray, Why So Sad? The label has been an ongoing project centered around raising awareness about mental health. The official Nike site introduces the silhouette,

"So lace up, grab your board or bike and shine some light on the day. From backboards to skateboards and even backyard BBQs, the SB Dunk Low "Why So Sad?" delivers a symbolic look that's meant to uplift your spirit as you get after it."

The swooshes on the silhouette come in wear-away fashion as they go into overtime from Coastal Blue to Speed Yellow hue. The shoe features a Zoom Air unit in the heel to add comfort. The shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

2) Women's Dunk High Cinnabar

Women's Dunk High "Cinnabar" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label will bring a brand new makeover upon the Dunk High silhouette, exclusively in women's sizes. The silhouette donnes a classic white and red color tone. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"From backboards to skateboards, make your move with the '80s b-ball icon. Crafted with premium leather, the Cinnabar and Sail upper elevates any 'fit, while its synthetic leather insole and leather tongue label double down on "made to impress."

The silhouette features metal eyestays and tongues constructed out of canvas material. The pair will be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and select retailers on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $150.

3) Dunk High "Panda"

Dunk High "Panda" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Panda Colorway over the Dunk High silhouette will be re-released on the SNKRS website in the 'White / University Red / Black' colorway. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with crisp leather and retro colors. The classic hoops design channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while the padded, high-top collar adds an old-school look rooted to comfort."

The silhouette is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike on November 4, 2022, at a retail price of $125, exclusively in women's sizes.

4) LeBron James x Fruity Pebbles x Nike Dunk Low

NBA player LeBron James, his favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles, and the swoosh label have come together for a makeover of the Dunk Low silhouette. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Jumpstart your day with the Dunk Low x Fruity PEBBLES™. Milk White accents and a mouthwatering Fruity PEBBLES™ graphic (LeBron's favorite cereal) sweeten any outfit."

The silhouette further features crown insignias to celebrate King James' unstoppable game. The fruity pebble hues inspire laces and sock liners. The shoe is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS on November 8, 2022, at a retail price of $120.

5) HUF X Nike SB Dunk Low

The swoosh label has prepared two makeovers upon the SB Dunk Low silhouettes in honor of the late and great founder of the HUF label, Keith Hufnagel. The collaborative collection will feature three colorways, including i.e., white/navy, black/white, and two-tone gray variations with tie-dye accents.

All three silhouettes are currently expected to launch on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS and select retailers on November 12, 2022, at a retail price of $130.

Other than the aforementioned silhouettes, there will be multiple makeover releases that haven't been given a fixed release date until now. Looking forward to a month filled with Dunk makeover releases.

