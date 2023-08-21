5 upcoming reality shows this week

A new set of reality shows are set to air this week - from August 21 to August 27, 2023. This week's lineup contains the return of some fan-favorite shows and some new and upcoming series that will release across channels and OTT platforms.

These entertaining shows are responsible for entertaining the fans and providing much-awaited drama. This week's list of reality shows include an all-new season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a cooking reality competition Bobby's Triple Threat, Toya & Reginae, NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, Mountain Men, and more.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Bobby's Triple Threat, and more reality shows set to air this week

1) Bobby's Triple Threat season 2 (Tuesday, August 22)

Bobby Flay returns with a brand new season of Bobby's Triple Threat. The upcoming season will feature a fresh batch of professional chefs competing for $25,000.

Bobby Flay will welcome ten chefs as they take on the titans of the show, namely Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson. Some chefs set to compete in the Food Network show include Michael Symon, Jose Garces, and Scott Conant.

2) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 (Wednesday, August 23)

The Netflix dating reality show is back with a brand new season. The upcoming season will feature five couples as they attempt to make up their minds about marrying their partners.

As the format follows, each couple set to appear in the reality show has one person who has given their partner an ultimatum to either walk away or get married.

Netflix describes the upcoming season as,

"Over just eight weeks, the couples will split and enter into a trial marriage with a person from one of the other pairings to decide whether -- you guessed it -- to marry or move on for good."

3) Toya & Reginae (Thursday, August 24)

The brand new We TV show will feature the mother-daughter duo from Atlanta. During the season, fans will get to keep up with the stars of Growing Up Hip Hop as they return to screens and entertain the masses.

The show's press release reads:

"On each episode, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are: what’s happening in their love lives, how they navigate those relationships in conjunction with their exciting and demanding careers and their relationship with each other."

4) Mountain Men season 12 (Thursday, August 24)

Mountain Men is set to return with a new episode on History Channel. The reality show follows the lives of people who live in remote regions in the mountains. The people showcased in the reality show are skilled hunters, fisherpeople, trappers, and survivalists.

The show first aired in 2012 and is now set to return with a brand new season on History Channel.

5) NFL Draft: The Pick Is In (Friday, August 25)

The Roku Original documentary will showcase the anticipated days of the NFL Draft. During the documentary, fans will see what happens behind the scenes as athletes are chosen for their respective teams.

The showcased teams include the Carolina Panthers, the Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Roku Channel's press release reads:

"The documentary feature was shot throughout all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend in Kansas City, Mo., behind the scenes in the players green room."

Other reality shows and series set to air this week include Secrets of Prince Andrew (Monday, August 21 on A&E), Crimes Gone Viral (Tuesday, August 22 on ID), The Murder Tapes (Tuesday, August 22 on ID), and The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Thursday, August 24 on A&E).

Tune in on the respective channels and OTT platforms to join in on the fun this week.