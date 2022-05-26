5 weirdest moments from the Johnny Depp trial 

Starting on April 11, 2022, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial has quickly become one of the most talked-about events on social media. In the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, the legal battle has already demonstrated an array of bizarre revelations and allegations that have shaken and amused the world.

The court case had already garnered much attention before the trial began. Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after the latter published an essay in The Washington Post where she allegedly implied domestic abuse by Johnny Depp. As Heard never used Depp's name, she counter-sued Johnny Depp for $100 million.

Despite the seriousness of the issue, bizarre things have already happened since the trial began, including a vaping witness, a baffling psychologist, and emoji-dressed fans. Here is a list of the five weirdest moments in the Johnny Depp trial.

Five Weirdest moments from the Johnny Depp trial

1) Alejandro Romero, the vaping witness

The concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, Alejandro Romero, had plenty of information about the case. Depp owned five penthouses at the Eastern Columbia Building. Despite his testimony, the ending of the video recording was bizarre as Romero started vaping and drove off while the recording was still on.

This bamboozled the courtroom, including the honorable judge, while Depp could not contain his laughter.

2) Elaine Bredehoft's obsession with muffins

In another bizarre incident, Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychologist hired by Depp’s legal team to evaluate Heard, was questioned by Elaine Brendehoft, Heard's lawyer, about some muffins that her husband bought for Amber Heard. The hilarious exchange ended with Dr. Curry telling Brendehoft to "stop talking about muffins."

This was an unrelated deviation, but it gave the internet something to laugh about for a long time to come.

3) Willy Wonka in the house

Johnny Depp was photographed several times in the courtroom with a pile of little candies on his table. The candies included jellybeans and gummy bears. Though this is not a hilarious act, it is strange to wonder how Depp was munching on candies amid such an intense exchange of words.

Moreover, he was also seen offering candy to another person in a courthouse in a video. Willy Wonka much?

4) Alpaca kind of support

The weirdest things to happen in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial are the ones carried out by the actors' fanbase. One fan showed up outside the courthouse with two alpacas on April 25, 2022, as a mode of support for Johnny in his lawsuit. One of the animals was seen sporting a sign that read:

"We're with you, Johnny"

It is hard to see how the alpacas are helping Johnny, but it sure took a lot of effort, and social media users sure appreciate it.

5) The Poop emoji costume

Most recently, a fan was seen wearing a bizarre poop emoji costume outside the courthouse. Fans have flooded outside the Fairfax, Virginia Courthouse to show support and catch a glimpse of the stars. One fan caught all the eyeballs in the latest incident with her all brown dress and a poop emoji-shaped hat, which had the internet bursting into a frenzy of memes.

This was one of the weirdest things in the trial, but given the connotation of the dress, it was very clever - the fan perhaps chose this attire to hint at one of the accusations against Heard, which claimed that she left feces on the bed she shared with Depp.

It somehow feels like there are many more bizarre things to come from this trial that may be massively entertaining. Stay tuned for more updates.

