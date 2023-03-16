5 white Air Jordans that are a must-have

Air Jordan sneakers have been one of the most popular and iconic sneaker brands since their introduction in 1985. The brand is a collaboration between Nike and basketball legend Michael Jordan, and its sneakers have become a staple in basketball and sneaker culture.

The brand has also expanded beyond basketball and has become a fashion statement, with celebrities and influencers frequently wearing them in casual settings. And white Jordan sneakers have always been in high demand among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

White sneakers are a versatile option that can be paired with a wide range of outfits, from casual to formal wear. This makes them a great choice for everyday wear, and the brand's iconic design makes them even more desirable. The combination of versatility, classic style, rarity, and collectibility have all contributed to the high demand for white Air Jordan sneakers.

Top 5 white Air Jordan staples for the wardrobe

1) Air Jordan 2 Retro

The crisp white shoe with a classic high top is throbbing with the lucky green accents. The polished and sophisticated appearance of the original is maintained by the use of faux lizard skin, clean lines, and the absence of the Swoosh logo. It's not a coincidence that since 1986 this design has successfully retained its role as an icon. The pair is available in men's sizes for $175.

2) Air Jordan XXXVII

Jordan XXXVII "Siren Red" (Image via Nike)

Takeoffs and landings are the focus of the newest iteration of the AJ sneaker, which has several air units to help lift the wearer off the ground and the characteristic Formula 23 foam to help soften the movement's impact.

No matter how quickly someone moves, sneakerheads will discover layers of durable, reinforced leno-weave fabric up above. These layers are designed to keep the movement controlled. This sneaker pair is available for $119.97.

3) Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

This pair is another top must-have white Jordan with a low-top design and padded collar for added comfort and support. It has a leather upper and a rubber outsole with a pivot point for easy transitions during play. The shoe also features the iconic wing logo on the heels and the Nike Swoosh in gray on the side. The pair is available for $135.

4) Air Jordan 1 Mid

These all-white Jordan sneakers have a combination of materials on the upper, including leather, synthetic leather, and textile. The upper is designed to be durable and provide a comfortable fit. The shoe features the iconic Nike Swoosh on the side, which adds a classic touch to the design.

It also incorporates Nike Air cushioning in the heel, which provides a comfortable and responsive ride. The pair have a rubber outsole with a pivot point that allows for easy transitions during play. This pair is available for $115.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro

Jordan 5 Retro (Image via FARFETCH)

This model features a unique design inspired by the World War II P-51 Mustang fighter plane. The shoe has a sleek, aerodynamic look, a high-top silhouette, and a unique lace toggle system. The upper is made of a combination of leather and synthetic materials, which provides durability and support. It is available for $275.

Many sneaker collectors focus on acquiring rare or limited-edition sneakers, and white Jordan sneakers often fall into this category. These sneaker models have become more than just a shoe; they are cultural icons and symbols of style and athleticism.

