6 best Josh Hutcherson movies to watch ahead of 57 Seconds

The upcoming Josh Hutcherson movie, 57 Seconds, is scheduled to release on September 29, 2023. A sci-fi thriller, it stars Morgan Freeman in the lead, alongside Hutcherson. The movie is based on E.C. Tubb's story, titled "Lucifer." Given that Tubb is known for writing enthralling stories with sci-fi elements, viewers can rest assured that 57 Seconds will deliver in terms of a compelling narrative.

The story of this upcoming Josh Hutcherson movie focuses on a blogger, who comes across a ring that gives the wearer the ability to go back 57 seconds in time. He decides to use the ring to take revenge on a pharmaceutical company that destroyed his family, but his actions lead to dangerous repercussions.

Like 57 Seconds, Josh Hutcherson has acted in several movies over the years that boast of interesting premise and plots that have appealed to his fans.

The Kids Are All Right, The Hunger Games, and 4 other Josh Hutcherson movies that showcase his versatility and range

1) Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Directed by Gábor Csupó, this Josh Hutcherson movie is an entertaining fantasy film that is perfect for the whole family. Hutcherson was only 13 years old when he played the role of Jesse Aarons in the movie that helped put the spotlight on his talent for acting.

The story focuses on two kids, Jesse and Leslie Burke (played by AnnaSophia Robb), who create a fantasy world named Terabithia. They escape to their fantasy world when their reality feels overwhelming or unbearable. Fun and interesting, this Josh Hutcherson movie perfectly captures the power of imagination, and the ability to find magic in everyday things.

2) Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

This Josh Hutcherson movie is an adaptation of the famous book of the same name by Jules Verne. In addition to Hutcherson, the movie stars Brendan Fraser, Anita Briem, and Seth Meyers, in the lead roles. Directed by Eric Brevig, Journey to the Center of the Earth focuses on a scientist who is on a mission to find his missing brother with the help of his nephew and a tenacious mountain guide.

There is a good balance of adventure and humor in this Josh Hutcherson movie. The lead actors have great chemistry with each other, which makes it quite enjoyable to watch.

3) The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Full of family drama, heartfelt moments, and witty dialogues, this Josh Hutcherson movie has all of that and more. In The Kids Are All Right, Nic (Annette Bening) and Jules (Julianne Moore) have a great rapport with their children, Joni (Mia Wasikowska) and Laser (Hutcherson). However, when the teenagers decide to reach out to their biological father, things start to get complicated.

The characters are endearing, and the plot is realistic. The best thing about the narrative is that although it tackles serious topics of marriage, family values, coming of age, and more, it does so in a witty, wholesome way without overwhelming the viewer.

4) The Hunger Games (2012)

The popular Hunger Games film series, based on Suzanne Collins' books of the same name, helped boost the popularity of both Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence, earning them considerable recognition among movie lovers worldwide.

In the first installment of the movie, the plot follows two tributes from District 11, namely Katniss (Lawrence) and Peeta (Hutcherson), who are forced to take part in a deadly televised game that could cost them their lives.

The best thing about this Josh Hutcherson movie is that you never quite know what to expect. The chemistry between Katniss and Peeta is electric, and there are plenty of shocking twists and turns to keep fans satisfied.

5) Epic (2013)

In this Josh Hutcherson movie, the audience gets to go on an adventure with 17-year-old Mary (Amanda Seyfried), who shrinks in size and discovers an enchanting new world inhabited by the Leafmen. Hutcherson voices the character the free-spirited Nod, who eventually becomes Mary's love interest.

The animation is beautifully done, which helps keeps the audience engaged. The narrative itself is nothing that the viewers haven't seen before, but it is well-potrayed and charming enough to hold their attention for the entirety of this Josh Hutcherson movie.

6) Tragedy Girls (2017)

If you are looking for something different to watch, then this Josh Hutcherson movie is the one that you should be watching. Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, the story follows two high school students, McKayla Hooper (Alexandra Shipp) and Sadie Cunningham (Brianna Hildebrand), who are obsessed with true crime.

They have a blog called "Tragedy Girls," but they are struggling to get it popular. They soon realize that commiting murders themselves might help give their blog the edge it needs. Hutcherson plays McKayla's ex, who becomes a target when he amasses more followers than them.

Comprising witty dialogues and plenty of blood and gore, this is one movie that slasher fans will certainly enjoy.

These interesting titles prove that Josh Hutcherson has continued to develop his acting skills with each project, and fans will be eagerly waiting to see his performance in the upcoming thriller, 57 Seconds.