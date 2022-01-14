6 fashion lessons from Christina Aguilera 

Christina Aguilera is admired for her vocal range and high notes. Blessed with an extraordinary voice, Christina has achieved a major fan following over the years.

From a teen pop girl, she became an iconic artiste. The 41-year-old singer and actress has released plenty of timeless smashing hits like Reflection, Dirrty, Lady Marmalade and so on.

Besides owning a beautiful voice, she is also an astute fashion figure. She has created various glamorous and winsome looks in the past. Let’s take a quick look over some of her majestic appearances.

Christina Aguilera's vogue lessons

1) Golden Globe awards, 2010

For the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Christina carried a graceful blush pink colored dress, the design of which must be credited to Versace. Her strapless gown had a silver lining on the upper half, and a slit on one side. Minimal makeup and a short hairstyle was the added bonus for such an elegant look.

2) Golden Globe Awards, 2011

Christina Aguilera appeared flawless at the Golden Globe Awards, held in 2011. The singer made a tantalizing comeback, donning a strapless, black lacy outfit from Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2009 collection. She was a show stopper for the night.

3) American Music Awards, 2013

Putting others in the shade, Christina Aguilera stepped out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards (AMAs), in her Marilyn Monroe inspired look.

The singer looked drop dead gorgeous in a white, plunging Maria Lucia Hohan gown. Her outfit was made even more modish with its side cut-outs adjacent to the midriff and thigh-high slit.

She coupled the attire with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. The magnificent songstress performed a few of her hit tracks, like Say Something.

4) American Music Awards, 2019

One simply cannot miss out on Christina's ingress on the red carpet of American Music Awards, 2019.

The singer turned style into statement, wearing an embellished long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown. It was a white colored gown with an attached hood and inflated strong-shoulder arrangement.

She complimented the entire look with a broad belt and white boots. The final cherry on the cake was accessorizing the regal garb with pearl rings and a multi-layered necklace.

5) Setting the stage on fire at the AMA, 2019

Christina Aguilera lit the stage with her outstanding performance during the American Music Awards of 2019. The singer donned an outfit from the Stephane Rolland’s Paris Fall Collection of 2019.

It was a gigantic gold dress with a long tail behind, paired with black latex tights. Aguilera enriched her look with jet black boots and bold red lipstick.

6) At the Latin Grammy Awards, 2021

Christina Aguilera appeared at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2021, after an interlude of 20 years. The singer's last appearance at the event was in 2000.

This lacuna of 20 years was filled by the breathtaking arrival of Christina on the red carpet. She appeared at the awards night wearing an electrifying black Vivienne Westwood gown.

She chose to continue with her flaming red hair that was tied above the huge latex shoulders and sleeves of her outfit. The plunging neckline of the dress was a cynosure.

Christina Maria Aguilera has a unique style of putting on her glad rags. She puts on awe-inspiring garbs, making every occasion even more special. All the above intimated looks are emblematic of her fashion lessons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul