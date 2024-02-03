6 Frankenstein movies to watch ahead of Lisa Frankenstein

Frankenstein movies have a long history, which is not surprising considering Mary Shelley's book came out back in 1818. Over the years, many filmmakers have explored Shelley's characters, adding their own unique twists.

The latest addition to the Frankenstein movie lineup is Lisa Frankenstein, set to release on February 9, 2024. The horror comedy is set in 1989. Kathryn Newton plays Lisa Swallows, a goth teenager who reanimates a corpse from the Victorian era. Lisa is convinced that she can transform him into the man of her dreams, however, the path to love might be bloodier than expected.

While Frankenstein (1931) is technically considered the first feature-length movie that featured Frankenstein's monster, the initial screen adaptation of the book came out even before that in 1910, which was in the form of a short silent film also titled Frankenstein.

The upcoming film by Zelda Williams introduces an unexpected coming-of-age twist to the Frankenstein narrative, a departure from the usual association. Viewers are intrigued to see how Williams will blend these elements in her feature directorial debut. In the meantime, fans can check out some of the older Frankenstein movies that remain worth watching.

Son of Frankenstein and five other Frankenstein movies that celebrate Mary Shelley's iconic characters

1) Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Directed by James Whale, this Frankenstein movie is the sequel to the iconic 1931 title. Colin Clive reprises his role as Dr. Frankenstein. Although he decides to give up on his plans to create life, Dr. Pretorius, played by Ernest Thesiger, blackmails him into creating a bride for the Monster, played by Boris Karloff. The movie was such a big success that it is often regarded as one of the best sequels ever made.

There are several reasons why this Frankenstein movie is considered superior to its predecessor. It was more technically sound, the sets and costumes were more creative and aesthetic, the pace was faster, and the beautifully created score helped add to the movie-watching experience. Bookworms who are fascinated with Shelley's character will definitely enjoy this interpretation.

2) Son of Frankenstein (1939)

In this movie, directed by Rowland V. Lee, the story focuses on Dr. Frankenstein's son, Baron Wolf von Frankenstein, portrayed by Basil Rathbone. When he finds the remains of the Monster played by Karloff in his late father's estate, he decides to resurrect it. However, he soon learns that the Monster only responds to the crazed blacksmith Ygor, played by Bela Lugosi.

This is the third installment in the Frankenstein movie series by Universal Pictures. In addition to Karloff, who impressed viewers with his powerful performance, Lugosi also left an impression as Ygor, who wanted to use the Monster for his own gains.

3) Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Instead of only focusing on the horror element, this Frankenstein movie injects humor into the narrative. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello play two baggage clerks who are asked to deliver a shipment to "McDougal's House of Horrors." Little do they know that the crates house none other than Dracula, played by Bela Lugosi, and Frankenstein's Monster, portrayed by Glenn Strange.

Well-paced and entertaining, this movie directed by Charles Barton excels in the way it introduces comedy without diminishing the power and depth of the iconic characters. Albeit strikingly different from the previous movies, it is still worth watching.

4) The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)

In this Frankenstein movie, there is a new monster that poses a threat. Peter Cushing plays the role of Dr. Frankenstein, who escapes execution with the help of his loyal hunchback, Karl, played by Oscar Quitak. After assuming a new identity, he starts work on a new experiment. He plans to transplant a living brain into a new body. Karl readily volunteers, but things start to spiral after the transplant.

The intriguing plot in this Terence Fisher movie is only made better by the inspired performances of all the lead actors. Another thing that elevates the viewing experience is the music that complements the mood of the narrative.

5) Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969)

While Frankenstein movies tend to have different plots surrounding a monster, one thing that stays the same is the doctor's obsessive desire to create one.

Like The Revenge of Frankenstein, this movie was also directed by Fisher. Cushing returns as Dr. Frankenstein. He blackmails his landlady Anna, played by Veronica Carlson, and her fiancé Karl Holst, portrayed by Simon Ward, to kidnap his former assistant from the asylum. He ends up transferring the brain of his assistant into a new body, which leads to disastrous consequences.

Riveting and gorey to the core, this Frankenstein movie captures the doctor's descent into utter madness. He is completely ruthless and adamant about pursuing his crazy ambitions, even at the cost of people's lives.

6) Young Frankenstein (1974)

Gene Wilder takes center stage in this Frankenstein movie. He plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Victor Frankenstein's grandson. When he inherits his grandfather's estate, he meets Igor, played by Marty Feldman. Igor's grandfather used to work for Victor. He then comes across an old book with Victor's experiments and decides to pick up where his grandfather left off.

Silly yet entertaining, this Frankenstein movie doesn't take itself too seriously. The witty dialogue coupled with the imaginative plot development keep fans hooked.

Before watching Lisa Frankenstein, fans should watch these engaging titles that showcase the cinematic evolution of the beloved characters over the years.