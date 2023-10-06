6 iconic Frasier episodes to watch ahead of the 2023 revival

The critically acclaimed sitcom Frasier, which first aired in 1993, entertained audiences for 11 full seasons. It focused on a psychiatrist named Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, who returns home to Seattle for a fresh start and starts working as a radio show host. Grammer's character first appeared on Cheers. Developed as a spin-off of the classic show, Frasier was quickly able to amass a loyal audience due to its clever writing and interesting characters.

In addition to Frasier, viewers couldn't get enough of the other memorable characters, such as Frasier's father Martin (John Mahoney), his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), his producer Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin), and Martin's caregiver, Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves).

Fans of the original show were understandably excited when news of a revival got around. Set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 12, 2023, the plot has been kept mostly under wraps. However, it has been confirmed that the revival will be set in Boston instead of Seattle. The trailer also hints that Frasier will be trying to improve his relationship with his son in this phase of his life.

Given that the original sitcom was a big hit, viewers will be eager to see what this new show has in store for them.

6 hilarious Frasier episodes that will remind viewers that laughter is indeed the best medicine

1) Author, Author (Season 1, Episode 22)

One of the best things about the show was the chaotic sibling energy between the Crane brothers. In this particular episode, the two of them team up to write a book but of course, they fail miserably. Something that happens quite often throughout the series.

In a way, it sets the foundation for their flawed teamwork and makes it clear that they are too competitive to ever work well together.

2) The Innkeepers (Season 2, Episode 23)

In this episode, the Crane brothers are under the impression that they know everything they need to know about gourmet food. However, they learn their lesson soon enough when they unwittingly start an eatery. Viewers can expect plenty of hilarious outbursts and catastrophes in the kitchen.

This is one of those episodes where things get progressively funnier with each passing minute and are executed so effectively that the audience can't get enough.

3) Ham Radio (Season 4, Episode 18)

This episode sees Frasier attempt to recreate the radio station’s first mystery theater broadcast, "Nightmare Inn", to celebrate the station's 50th anniversary. But since he went a little bit over-the-top with the direction, things went south. In the end, poor Niles had to play multiple roles to keep the broadcast from failing miserably.

Of course, the recreation was far from perfect, but Pierce's hilarious impressions made this episode a joy to watch.

4) The Ski Lodge (Season 5, Episode 14)

Another highly rated episode, this one is all about misunderstandings and miscommunications that lead to some of the most hilarious moments of the show.

When the group heads out to a ski lodge for the weekend, passion seems high on everyone's priority list. However, all advances seem one-sided. Frasier is smitten with Daphne's friend, who has accompanied them on the trip. The friend, on the other hand, is attempting to entice Niles, who is in love with Daphne. However, the latter seems to be flirting with their ski instructor, who actually has his eye set on Niles.

5) The Dinner Party (Season 6, Episode 17)

One of the best parts of the show was seeing the Crane brothers try and throw a decent dinner party and fail miserably. In this episode, they can't even seem to agree on who to invite to their dinner party. The Crane brothers have an uncanny knack for driving each other up the wall, and that becomes very clear in this hilarious episode.

Given that Frasier and Niles are known for throwing doomed dinner parties, it is actually a relief for viewers when this one is canceled by the end of the episode.

6) Roe to Perdition (Season 10, Episode 18)

It is hard to imagine Frasier and Niles as peddlers, but in this episode, they become just that. However, they are selling caviar instead of drugs. They become quite successful, and they have a long list of clients who would do anything to get their hands on the goods. But things get complicated when their stocks start to run out.

The episode feels like a parody of a crime movie, but it is so entertaining and funny that the audience cannot help but feel immersed in the narrative.

Fans loved the original Frasier for its intelligent writing and fun settings, and they will be hoping that the creators of the upcoming revival can recreate some of that magic.