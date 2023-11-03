6 movies and shows starring Matthew Perry that everyone should watch 

It was a big shock for fans when the news of Matthew Perry's passing broke out on October 28, 2023. Starting out as a child actor, Perry worked on many successful projects over the years. However, the sitcom that helped put him on the map was Friends, which has a considerable fanbase around the world. Although the sitcom ended a few decades back, its popularity refuses to wane and is widely regarded as one of the best shows of all time.

There is no doubt that Chandler from Friends is one of Matthew Perry's most iconic roles, one that fans will never forget. Out of all the six characters, he had the best one-liners throughout the show, which made the audience laugh out loud.

Friends made it obvious that Matthew Perry had a knack for comedy and therefore it is not surprising he appeared in several projects that played to his strengths. He usually picked roles that allowed him to showcase his comic genius in one way or another. The industry will surely miss the talented actor, but fans will always be able to look back on his impressive body of work to celebrate his acting abilities.

Friends, The Whole Nine Yards and 4 other movies and shows that celebrate Matthew Perry's sense of humor

1) Second Chance (1987)

There are two versions of this show. In the 1987 version, the story revolves around Charles Russell (Kiel Martin) a deceased man who finds out that he is too good for hell and not good enough for heaven. So, he is sent back in time to help his younger self, played by Matthew Perry, to make better moral decisions.

Given how this show came before Friends, many fans may not know about this one but it is still worth checking out. It has plenty of interesting characters and witty dialogues to keep the audience entertained.

2) Friends (1994)

One of the best-written TV shows of all time, Friends focuses on six friends living in New York. The story explores friendship, adulthood, family dynamics, relationships and so much more. Witty and relatable, there is something very special about this show, which is why it continues to amass new fans even decades after the airing of the last season.

There is no question that this iconic show was Matthew Perry's claim to fame. His intelligent dialogues and perfectly-timed sarcasm helped leave an impression on the audience. Friends is one of those must-watch shows that viewers can watch on repeat and still find enjoyable.

3) The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Directed by Jonathan Lynn, this movie stars Matthew Perry alongside Bruce Willis. Perry dons the role of Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky, a dentist who is having problems with his wife. However, things get even more complicated when he realizes that his new neighbor is a skilled contract killer named Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Willis) who has a bounty on his head.

The best thing about this movie is the chemistry between Perry and Willis. It is hilarious how Matthew Perry's mild-mannered character tries his best not to appear intimidated by Jimmy, but fails miserably at it. This is the movie to watch when viewers want something light and fun.

4) Birds of America (2008)

This movie directed by Craig Lucas stars Matthew Perry, Ben Foster, Lauren Graham and Ginnifer Goodwin in the lead. The story centers around Morrie (Perry) and his wife, Betty (Graham) who are talking about starting a family. However, when Morrie's siblings arrive without warning, the couple is forced to deal with challenges that they weren't expecting.

Well-cast, this movie boasts of several talented actors who help add to the narrative. The movie is funny and chaotic but at the same time, it is also heartfelt and emotional.

5) 17 Again (2009)

This Matthew Perry and Zac Efron starrer is a fun teen comedy. Directed by Burr Steers, the story focuses on Mike O'Donnell (Perry), a 37-year-old man who feels like his life has become stagnant. He doesn't connect with his children and his relationship with his wife is strained. But by some miracle, he is transformed into his 17-year-old self (Efron) and starts to rebuild his relationship with his family.

This is an interesting movie that dwells on growing up, pursuing dreams and making the right decisions in life. There are plenty of funny moments but at the same time, there are quite a few subtle messages about life and choices which makes it worth watching.

6) Go On (2012)

Starring Matthew Perry in the lead, this show has 22 episodes in total, perfect for a weekend binge. Perry plays the role of Ryan King, a sports talk radio host, who is mourning the loss of his wife and joins a support group in hopes that it will help him move on.

Matthew Perry shines in this show and carries the narrative from start to finish. Yes, the show deals with grief and death, but it does so in a manner that is relatable and hopeful. The audience can expect lots of laughs, and plenty of memorable heartwarming moments as well.

These movies and TV shows starring Matthew Perry allow fans to see the intelligent, talented actor at his best - making people laugh.