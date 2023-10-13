6 must-watch K-dramas starring Kim Bum: Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Boys Over Flowers, and more

Kim Sang-bum, popularly known as Kim Bum is a multitalented person in the industry who isn't just known for impressive acting skills but also for his works as a singer and a model. After debuting into the acting industry in 2006 with the K-drama series, Rude Women, as a supporting character, the actor has continued to showcase his versatility with several other following works that effortlessly created him a fan base.

The actor who dropped out of the K-pop reality show, Survival Star Audition despite being placed sixth among the several contestants, found his true calling in acting. His talent didn't go unnoticed by figures in the K-drama industry, who recognized his potential as an actor.

From supernatural plots to mystery genres, Kim Bum has juggled various kinds of K-drama plots ever since then which has the viewers quite impressed with his extensive list of skills.

6 K-dramas starring the long-running actor Kim Bum that you should add to your watchlist

1) Boys Over Flowers

A timeless K-drama series that's praised and rewatched to date, Boys Over Flowers. The show that aired in 2009 revolves around the life of a newly transferred spunky girl into a private school for the children of the rich and famous.

Soon after she transfers, she gets targeted by four of the richest boys in the school, one of them being played by the actor Kim Bum. The leader of F4 subjects her to teasing and torment, yet with one of its members, she discovers a kindred spirit. Apart from the classic love trope the series also reels in many audiences due to its intriguing plot lines with respect to high school drama scenes.

2) Tale of the Nine-Tailed

One of the actor's most recent works is in the supernatural and horror-based K-drama series, Tale of the Nine-Tailed. Released in 2020, the show centers on the life of a 1000-year-old Gumiho who was a guardian mountain spirit but later abandoned the same and continued his life by working with an agency that protects the mortal world from the danger of supernatural powers.

As the Gumiho continues to live his life in his search of finding the reincarnation of his first love, his prominent obstacle becomes his half-brother, Lee Rang, played by Kim Bum. Lee Rang's grudge against his half-brother for choosing his first love over him shows up in ways where he continuously harms humans to go against his half-brother's actions.

3) Padam Padam

In a 2011 K-dramas series, Padam Padam, the actor is seen playing yet another supernatural role. The show starring Jung Woo-sung and Han Ji-min revolves around the life of a man who's sentenced to sixteen years of imprisonment for a crime he didn't commit. One of the prisonmates who claims to be his guardian angel, played by Kim Bum, informs him that there'll be three miracles in his life that he should wisely use to learn the lessons it intends to teach.

After being miraculously released from prison despite several last-minute complications, he finds love in a woman who shares similar struggles in her life. However, the plot further tangles when he realizes that her uncle is the one who framed him for the murder he committed 16 years ago. However, his two more chances in a miracle save him from the impending grave dangers.

4) Ghost Doctor

Starring Kim Bum and the popular Halluyu star, Rain, the 2022 K-drama series revolves around the life of an extremely talented yet arrogant doctor, played by the latter, whose spirit enters another doctor's body after meeting with an accident. The resident doctor, played by Kim Bum, that the spirit enters is a "silver spoon" resident with his grandfather serving as the hospital's founder and his mother currently holding the position of foundation chairman. While he possesses exceptional theoretical knowledge, his practical skills often prove to be somewhat clumsy.

When their two strikingly opposite personalities come together, the resident doctor who never wanted to embark on a career in the industry, works against his own will by performing exceptionally well in surgeries after being possessed.

5) Law School

Released in 2021, the mystery and law-based K-drama series deals with the several politics that unfold within Korea's most prestigious law school. While the show, in general, talks about the lives of the various students in the law school as they work towards their careers under the prominent pressure of their professors, Kim Bum's character is presented as the perfect man.

With him topping all his classes and simultaneously garnering much positive attention due to his unmatched charisma, turns about to be the perfect man only on paper. As the narrative progresses, his story, along with several other fellow characters', unfolds in unexpected and shocking ways.

6) Dream

The last on the list of Kim Bum dramas is the 2009 series, Dream, where the actor is seen starring alongside Joo Jin-moo and Park So-yun. The show revolves around the lives of two men, one who's just returned from juvenile detention after being caught stealing wallets from strangers, and the other who's a sports agent with a declining career.

When they cross paths, they decide to help each other out to achieve their dreams. The young boy, played by Kim Bum, aims to become a K-1 Champion by expanding his career with kickboxing and the other is persistent in regaining his reputation and significance as a sports agent through the young and ambitious boy.

With an obviously intriguing and versatile list of K-dramas backed up in his filmography, Kim Bum effortlessly stands as one of the actors that fans often look forward to seeing on the screen.