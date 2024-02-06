6 popular shows with new seasons releasing in 2024

Readers who like to binge-watch will be delighted to learn that many beloved shows' new seasons will be released in 2024. TV shows are addictive, to say the least. And in this era of shows getting canceled way too early and abruptly, it is always a reason to celebrate when quality shows end up going the long run. As per the lineup, 2024 seems to be on track to be a good year for fans of TV shows.

In fact, many seasons that will be released in 2024 are from shows that have gained international success. While some have been on air for several years, others are new entrants that have become popular with audiences of different age groups. From medical dramas to fantasy, seasons releasing in 2024 will have something for everyone.

Since new content is released throughout the year, it will be difficult for viewers to keep track of all the new seasons releasing in 2024. However, fans may want to mark the calendar for dates that correspond to their favorite shows.

Young Sheldon, Bridgerton and 4 more shows with new seasons releasing in 2024 that fans wouldn't want to miss

1) Abbott Elementary: Season 3 (February 7, 2024)

One of the shows releasing in 2024 is season three of Abbott Elementary, which will have 14 episodes in total. The award-winning show has gained a lot of praise for its portrayal of the educational system and endearing, relatable characters.

At the end of the season two finale, Janine played by Quinta Brunson, and Gregory portrayed by Tyler James Williams admitted their feelings. However, Janine didn't want to jump straight into a relationship, which means that viewers will get to see how they keep their sizzling chemistry at bay while they continue to stay friends.

2) Young Sheldon: Season 7 (February 15, 2024)

Young Sheldon's final season is one of the most anticipated releasing in 2024. Containing 14 episodes in total, this season will surely have many surprising revelations as the creators will want to tie up all loose ends.

From the trailer, it seems like the narrative will tackle the conflict between Mary, played by Zoe Perry, and Sheldon, portrayed by Iain Armitage, during their trip to Germany. It is also possible that the trip might be cut short because of the destruction caused by a tornado back home.

3) The Good Doctor: Season 7 (February 20, 2024)

A handful of seasons releasing in 2024 will mark the end of some beloved shows, including this one. Since season 6 ended with many cliffhangers, fans have several questions that will likely be answered in the upcoming season, which will be its last. It will have 10 episodes in total.

Viewers will be interested to see Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara's characters adapt to their new roles as parents to their newborn. Also, since there will be a new president taking charge of the hospital, drama is bound to ensue.

4) Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 (March 14, 2024)

This long-running show has been enthralling audiences for decades. Therefore, it is not surprising that the medical drama's latest season is one of the most awaited seasons releasing in 2024.

Containing 10 episodes, it will focus on developing romances and strained relationships within the hospital. The trailer also hints that Dr. Teddy Altman, played by Kim Raver, will go into critical condition after collapsing in the OR while performing surgery. The season promises plenty of high-pressure emergencies coupled with personal and professional drama to keep viewers satisfied.

5) Bridgerton: Season 3 (May 16, 2024)

Out of all seasons releasing in 2024 on this list, this is the only season that will be split into two parts. Containing 8 episodes in total, the first four will be released on May 16, and the rest will be made available for streaming on June 13, 2024.

Its periodic charm and intelligent writing are what make this show such a big hit among viewers. This season, the focus will be on Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. She wants to find a suitable husband. Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, steps in to help her but finds himself getting swayed.

6) House of the Dragon: Season 2 (TBA)

Given the show's popularity around the world, it is natural for its upcoming season to find a spot on the list of most-awaited seasons releasing in 2024. Containing eight episodes in total, the new season will take off right where season 1 left viewers - the Dance of the Dragons.

Given George R. R. Martin's writing style, it would be safe to assume that the battle for the Iron Throne will be both shocking and brutal. Although the date of release hasn't been announced so far, it is likely to be released around mid-2024.

Fans looking forward to these seasons releasing in 2024 will be hoping that the show creators will deliver exciting and engaging new content.