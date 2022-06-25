6 times BTS’ Jungkook flawlessly imitated his hyungs: V's tata mic, SUGA's rap, and more

BTS' Jungkook is the jack of all trades, and the 'golden maknae' has rightly earned his title. From singing to dancing and painting to boxing, he has mastered the art of being an all-rounder. Furthermore, a new skill has made its way to the many stars on his shoulder, imitating his hyungs.

Jungkook's imitation games are becoming stronger by the day. His observational skills are no joke, and he has proved it by mimicking fellow BTS members.

Let's look at some instances where BTS' Jungkook's imitating skills reached a pinnacle.

Six times BTS' Jungkook's imitation games won ARMYs hearts

1) V and his Tata mic face

태꾹 ˙ᵕ˙ @tkchronicles Jungkook imitating taehyung is SO on point everytime pls

BTS' Jungkook and his best buddy V have a bond like no other. They are familiar with each other's habits and are like two peas in a pod. Jungkook leaves no chance to tease his hyung, and his imitation of V's iconic 'tata mic face' amidst a performance reveals just that.

Not only did the 'golden maknae' pull off the adorable 'tata mic face' but also his wink-and-smile pose. Fans couldn't stop gushing over JK's observational skills and broke the internet with videos of the same.

2) RM's rap but with a twist

민차이타나⁷ ♡ @minchaitu starting with the way jungkook imitating namjoon's mic drop part lmao

starting with the way jungkook imitating namjoon’s mic drop part lmao https://t.co/PBhvtBB3Ww

Jungkook is RM's number one fanboy, and there is no denying it. Stating his love for their leader multiple times, the 'golden maknae' also shows his affection in other ways. BTS' Jungkook has imitated how RM raps not once but numerous times.

However, the Euphoria singer adds flavor and a twist to the rap style. He often raps in high-pitched and sharp tones rather than the dense and deeper tones that RM follows. This makes his mimicry game even more hilarious. Jungkook imitating RM's verse in Magic Shop is just one instance of the idol's hidden talent.

3) J-hope verse in Mic Drop

Valentina #hopekook @Vbunga09

So funny voice

Precious moment of my

@BTS_twt NO ONE ASKED but here jungkook imitating jhope's part rap on Micdrop

Jungkook has a favorite when it comes to imitating his hyungs, and it's no surprise that it's J-hope. Given J-hope's candid and cheerful persona, the maknae loves to mimic everything he does. From following J-hope's dance steps to imitating his expressions and words in interviews, BTS' Jungkook has always outdone himself.

The most popular one is Jungkook's imitation of J-hope's part from their song Mic Drop. Not only did he copy his hyung's exact tone, but he also managed to match his voice. It's surprising how similar they both sounded when JK sang his part.

4) SUGA's rap

fbi 💜~🐱🐹🍀✨ @wieff_

"Suga World Domination"



"i wanna be a rap star, i wanna be the top" will always be one of my favorite moments



jungkook imitating suga

Jungkook's imitation of lyrics from SUGA's Interlude: Shadow is iconic. The golden maknae, in an interview, decided to mimic his hyung with a bang. He rapped a two-liner from Interlude: Shadow,

“I wanna be a rap star / I wanna be the top.”

Members burst out laughing on hearing JK's rap attempt. More recently, the idol, in a V Live session, imitated the choreography of That That, a song by PSY ft. SUGA. Fans were stunned to see that JK memorized the steps so perfectly and could dance even without music.

5) Jimin and his dance moves

fatima⁷ᵏᵗʰ¹₁₁₈ @gothvnte jungkook imitating jimin is the funniest thing i've ever seen

Jimin is the most graceful dancer in the South Korean boy band, and it reflects in his performances. From striking cool poses to maintaining eye contact, he often finishes a set with a blow. Not only ARMYs but Jungkook finds it flattering as well.

As a result, JK couldn't control but mimic his hyung during a performance. He posed as Jimin, playing with his coat, looking directly into the camera with a smoldering look and deep breaths. Fellow members enjoyed a burst of hearty laughter so did Jungkook, who was proud to have successfully imitated his hyung.

6) Jin's iconic scream

Jin's screams are iconic in their bizarre ways. Despite being the eldest in the group, he gets scared easily, and BTS' variety shows have been a testament to that. In a Run BTS episode, members had to go through roller coaster slides, and Jin couldn't help but scream his lungs out.

This appeared as a golden opportunity for Jungkook, who went ahead and imitated his hyung's scream perfectly. ARMYs were surprised how flawlessly the maknae mimicked his hyung's voice and rhythm. It was an extremely hilarious and entertaining moment for members and fans alike.

