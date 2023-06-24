7 best 90s movies leaving Netflix in July 2023

Netflix, one of the biggest and popular streaming platforms, offers subscribers plenty of choices when it comes to entertaining movies. Yes, there are numerous new movies to choose from, but at the same time, it also offers classic old movies that cinephiles of all ages can indulge in.

However, Netflix does takes titles off the platform periodically, mostly due to licensing agreements. This makes it imperitive that you watch the titles you are looking forward to before they leave the platform.

Come July 2023, many interesting 90s movies will be unavilable for streaming on Netflix, which means that if you are interested to watch any of these, you will have to watch them at the earliest.

Kindergarten Cop, Jerry Maguire, and 5 other interesting 90s films that you should make time to watch before they leave Netflix

1) Kindergarten Cop (1990)

This is the film to watch on Netflix when you are in the mood for something funny and entertaining. It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, who plays the role of a tough detective called John Kimble who's very good at his job. But his latest undercover mission requires a different kind of expertise that he doesn't have.

Viewers are used to seeing Schwarzenegger in tough, macho roles but in this movie, he shows a different side. He is still someone who can take down his enemies but he also finds a way to connect to the young kids who help bring out his "soft" side.

2) Bad Boys (1995)

Sometimes you need a movie that requires easy watching where there's no need to think and it's just pure entertainment. While there are plenty of options on Netflix, Bad Boys definitely fits that bill.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith play the role of two dedicated Miami narcotics detectives. They are bewildered when heroin from a drug bust goes missing from the station headquarters. It seems like an inside job and they have to find the mole before Internal Affairs shuts down the division. Lots of fun moments and exciting action scenes makes this one a must-watch.

3) Matilda (1996)

If you're looking for a good movie to watch with your whole family on Netflix, then look no further than Matilda. The story focusses on a young, intelligent girl named Matilda, whose family doesn't see her potential. Even at school, her evil prinicipal finds ways to torture Matilda and her friends. But there's one person who helps her see her worth -- her kind and friendly teacher.

A wonderful story and great acting helps make this one an entertaining watch that adults can enjoy as much as kids.

4) Jerry Maguire (1996)

There are many movies on Netflix that star Tom Cruise but this movie is special; it perfectly showcases his range and versatility.

In the movie, Cruise plays the role of Jerry who is a sports agent. When he gets fired from his job, he wants to get back on his feet. He starts his own management firm with the help of Dorothy Boyd (Renee Zellweger). But his only client is Rod Tidwell, who is not the easiest to deal with.

5) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Another good movie that is leaving Netflix soon, it focusses on four friends with a deadly secret. One night, during a freak accident, they run over a man and supposedly kill him. Not wanting any trouble with the cops, they swear to keep the events of that night a secret. However, one year later, they get a note that hints that someone else also knows their secret.

If you are looking for an entertaining thriller on Netflix that will keep you guessing till the end, then this one is perfect.

6) Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Readers looking for a good laugh should check out this movie on Netflix. Starring Mike Myers in the lead role, the movie is a parody of the James Bond films. In this film, Austin Powers is a top notch British spy who goes up against his nemesis Dr. Evil and hopes to save the world from his evil schemes.

The star of the movie is not other than Myers, who is great at what he does and keeps the viewers entertained.

7) End of Days (1999)

Horror movie fans can enjoy this spooky action movie on the popular streaming platform. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead, the story follows a former NYPD detective named Jericho Cane who has to protect a young woman named Christine York. She has been chosen by evil forces to bear the child of Satan who will bring doom and destruction upon mankind.

A well-paced movie, there is a lot happening on the screen and viewers can expect surprise twists that add to the viewing experience.

Given that these 90s movies will not be available for streaming on Netflix from July 2023, readers should make a point to catch them all before it's too late.

Poll : 0 votes