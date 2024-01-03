7 Best Air Jordan 1 released in all time 

Air Jordan 1, the iconic shoe in the sneaker world, brought revolution in the footwear industry. The sneaker giant Nike teamed up with Micheal Jackson and unveiled the Jordan lineup, offering an array of cool sneakers.

The sneaker began its journey in 1985, undergoing several difficulties. As per the rule, Nike had to pay a fine every day when Michael Jordan wore the shoe on Hardcourt. With Peter Moore's design and wing logo, this shoe became a buzzword in the sneaker world.

Later, Air Jordan 1 collaborated with several brands, dropping an assortment of iterations. Some of the best AJ1 are listed below.

1) Union LA X Air Jordan 1 High OG "Woven"

In August 2023 AJ 1 brought an iteration in collaboration with sneaker boutique Union, releasing a high-top vintage model. The co-founders of Union, Beth and Chris took inspiration from Brooklyn Summer, the place where they meet, and added the woven design on the upper.

Keeping the vintage aesthetics, the sneaker accented the sneaker in off-white and light purple color. Two different tones of yellow finished the sole unit, rounding off the makeover with the UN/LA branding on the lateral side. During the release, the sneaker's retail price was $200 on the SNKRS application.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG " Black Gold"

Nike AJ1 unveiled its first sneaker wrapped in patent leather in 2003, exuding luxurious lusters. The high-top iteration of the same model was released in 2020 in the Holiday lineup. The sneaker boasts in black patent leather, adding shine to its overall appeal. The golden swoosh augments the glam-up look further.

The sneaker mimics the overall AJ1 pattern and was released in November 2023. It was released in Stock X and other retailers for $170.

3) Air Jordan 1 X Dior

The collaboration with French luxury fashion label Dior, AJ1 got a new makeover in 2020. This iteration remarks the prominent influence of Dior's luxury touch, etching the Swoosh with Dior's insignia.

The shoe features white while wolf grey accents created panels, accentuating a subtle tone overall. The Swoosh was embroidered in black and filled with Dior's insignia, creating a little bold appeal in the minimalistic aesthetics. Stock X retailed this shoe for $2200.

4) Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1

Travis Scott unleashed an array of sneakers in collaboration with Nike AJ1 and the "Reverse Mocha" colorway is one of them, a gem among AJ 1 sneakers. The color palate revolves around the earthy tone, taking inspiration from Hiroshi Fujiwara's design.

The branding has been done with ultimate detailing, showcasing embroidered Travis Scott insignia in University red on the left heel. Released with a price tag of $190, this sneaker is constructed with an old-looking sole.

5) Colette X Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers

The Parisian boutique Colette and Peter Moore's union produced a great AJ1 sneaker, an avant-garde of the fashion brand before drawing a final closure. The pair was released in March 2018.

The sneaker exposed its brand new opulent appeal in double tone- royal blue and white. Farfetch is selling the shoe for $29,781.

6) Air Jordan 1 Retro " XQ"

Wrapped in red, white, golden, and black accents, the sneaker was originally released in 2007 in a high-top model. Later the brand launched the mid-top structure, depicting the successful story of China's flagship.

The blending of red and golden accentuates the royalty while the stitching on the white upper enhances the charm. The shoe was retailed for $140 with limited pairs. However, Stock X is selling this shoe with a price tag of $889.

7) Air Jordan 1 "University Blue"

One of the most famous AJ1 OG colorways is the "University Blue", a timeless kick from the brand. Dressed in blue and white, the sneaker boasts leather on its upper, flaunting the richness of AJ1. The pair was released in July 2023.

The shoe is available in a family pack and the price begins at $170.

Apart from these iterations of AJ1, a sneakerhead can explore secondary resellers for the retro OG pieces like AJ 1 " Chicago", " Hyper Royal" etc. Nike, however, garnered some fresh iterations such as AJ1 Elevate, SE Craft, Royal Reimagined, etc, available in different sizes.