Aura watches are emblems of horological elegance and refinement. The watch brand has a penchant for setting its timepieces apart by presenting them in distinctive and never-before-seen designs.

Aura's early years witnessed the meticulous sharpening of skills and the growth of a distinct design philosophy, which has led the brand to break through the conventional boundaries of watchmaking and reimagine the landscape of elegance and precision.

Aura's dedication to quality craftsmanship quickly propelled it to the top and drew the attention of watch enthusiasts and collectors. Over the years, Aura has evolved with the tides of change while still retaining a commitment to its founding principles, and so it boasts of a portfolio that showcases the brand's ability to embrace the past, present, and future in its designs.

7 Best Aura watches of all time

From classic designs that echo the elegance of a bygone era to avant-garde designs that break the boundaries of modern aesthetics, these watches showcase Aura's pursuit of excellence and horological perfection.

1. Rose Skeleton 001

The Rose Skeleton 001 (Image via Aura)

This watch is characterized by an automatic winding transparent skeleton movement. It is presented in a metallic gold coloring with a black dial. The watch features a bi-directional self-wind and automatic winding, a glass sapphire front, and a stainless steel case of 41mm. It is also fitted with a ceramic plated bezel, a skeleton automatic movement, and water resistance of 50 meters. It is sold for $400 on the brand's online store.

2. FKM Skeleton 001

The FKM Skeleton 001 (Image via Aura)

This watch is dressed in black and silver colors and a streamlined silhouette. The watch features a skeleton automatic movement, a 31mm stainless steel silver case, a black dial with rose gold colored hour markers, a sapphire glass front, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes with a power reserve of 80 hours and a high-quality black FKM rubber strap with a steel butterfly clasp. The Aura watch is sold for $400 on Aura's online store.

3. Date 002

The Date 002 (Image via Aura)

This Aura watch comes in a classic design and features a Seiko Japan NH35A self-winding movement, a 41mm silver stainless steel case, a small date window, a sapphire glass front, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch draws the eyes with its silver and turquoise blue coloring. It comes with a battery reserve of 40 hours and is sold for $350 on the brand's online store.

4. 1023

The 1023 (Image via Aura)

This Aura watch is draped in monochrome silver. The watch's design gives a modern-day twist to the timepiece suitable for the everyday minimalist. The watch features a Seiko Japan self-winding movement, a small date window, a clean circular brushed silver dial, a 41mm stainless steel case, a sapphire glass front, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes with a battery reserve of 40 hours and is sold for $350 on the brand's online site.

5. FKM Skeleton 001 Rose

The FKM Skeleton 001 Rose (Image via Aura)

This Aura watch exudes versatility because of its rubber bracelet. The watch comes in a black and rose gold color. It features a 41mm stainless steel case, a bi-directional auto and self-wind, a skeleton automatic movement, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes with a battery reserve of 80 hours and has a black rubber bracelet with a butterfly clasp. The watch is sold for $400 on Aura's official store.

6. Date 001

The Date 001 (Image via Aura)

The Aura watch date 001 collection uses the Seiko Japan self-winding movements and features a self-winding mechanism with a ball bearing, 41mm stainless steel case, a sapphire glass front, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes in a rose gold and white color and is sold for $350 on the brand's online store.

7. 1023:Black

The 1023:Black (Image via Aura)

This watch is draped in all-black coloring and features a streamlined silhouette that makes it versatile. The watch features a clean circular brushed dial, a 41mm black stainless steel dial, a small date window, self-winding and automatic movement, and water resistance of 50 meters. The watch comes with a battery reserve of 40 hours and is sold for $350 on the brand's online store.

