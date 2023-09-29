7 best-dressed celebrities at People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 

Best-dressed celebrities at People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 illuminated the blue carpet at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry. The inaugural event showcased country music's finest, blending traditional elements with high fashion, transforming the venue into a spectacle of style.

Hosted by Little Big Town, the award show honored legendary artists and presented an array of astonishing performances. The event rolled out cowboy hats, jeans, and boots, encapsulating the essence of country fashion.

The People’s Choice Country Awards 2023, held on September 28, celebrated the genre's uniqueness and honored Toby Keith with the Country Icon Award and Wynonna Judd with the Country Champion Award. Notable attendees included Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, and Hannah Brown.

The blue carpet event turned into a fashion runway when the stars flaunted their styles. From chic to bold, the best-dressed celebrities at People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 left a lasting impression.

Best-dressed celebrities at People’s Choice Country Awards 2023

1) Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari, a renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur, exemplified elegance in her all-white ensemble. The television personality, known for her roles in “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” wore a strapless white dress featuring a dramatic slit and a pocket, accessorized with a matching bright white bag.

2) Kelsea Ballerini

Country music singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, known for her hits like “Peter Pan” and “Miss Me More,” turned heads with her backless black sequin minidress from Coach. The long sleeves and a turtleneck, paired with black heels made her look outstanding.

3) Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton (Image via Twitter/@wwd)

The singer, Mickey Guyton, acclaimed for her powerful vocals and hit songs like “Black Like Me,” opted for a business-like yet colorful attire, wore a multicolored plaid suit with a snug jacket and miniskirt, complemented by jewel-toned heels.

4) Lauren Alaina

American Idol alumni and country music sensation Lauren Alaina picked a warmer color palette of vibrant red-orange fringe gown. The fitted bodice and keyhole cutout, paired with a small gold clutch, made Alaina’s eye-catching ensemble count among the best looks at People’s Choice Country Awards 2023.

5) Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild

Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild showcased couple goals with their coordinated outfits. Westbrook chose a suit jacket with a black and silver motif, while Fairchild donned a gown with a black and gold motif.

6) Jessie James Decker

Country pop singer-songwriter and reality television personality Jessie James Decker proudly displayed her baby bump in a formfitting little black dress with a dazzling neckline. Her look was completed with matching heels.

7) Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown (Image via Getty)

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown turned heads in a glittering Pamella Roland gown. The television personality and author chose a brown sequin asymmetrical gown with a high slit and keyhole bodice. The strappy heels made Brown’s presence more glamorous.

The People’s Choice Country Awards 2023 became a stage for fashion statements, with each celebrity showcasing their unique style. The blend of traditional country elements with modern fashion trends created a visually stunning spectacle.

The best-dressed celebrities at People’s Choice Country Awards highlighted the evolving and diverse styles within the country music scene, leaving the audience in awe and anticipation for next year's show.