The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards left an indelible mark, boasting numerous unforgettable moments. Among the highlights was Quinta Brunson's historic win, making her the first black woman in over three decades to win the title of best actress in a comedy. Hollywood stars also swooped down on Los Angeles in breathtaking outfits, with the female celebrities stealing the show in glittering gowns and eye-catching jewelry.

Christina Ricci, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenna Ortega, and Meghann Fahy were among those who stunned on the red carpet of the illustrious event. The stars of Hollywood wore new season designs, with some choosing to bring back old Hollywood glamour.

For fashion enthusiasts seeking inspiration from the Emmy Awards, these seven female celebrities stood out as some of the best-dressed at the ceremony.

7 Best dressed women at the Emmy Awards 2024

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary star was resplendent in a white Christian Siriano mermaid gown. The 67-year-old looked gorgeous in the floor-length gown with a wide collar and pearl buttons on the waist. She accessorized with silver drooping earrings and an elegant bracelet on her wrist. She kept her makeup dewy and natural and styled her hair into a halo around her head.

2. Taraji P Henson

The Empire star made a daring fashion move with a thigh-high slit on her purple gown from Versace. The sleeveless number featured a cut-out on the bust area and a long train at the back. Taraji P. Henson complimented the fabulous look with silver Alexandre heels and styled her hair in an elegant ponytail.

3. Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan also favored the thigh-high slit while rocking a corset-inspired Versace dress. The burgundy gown featured strappy hands and structured layers that gave it a futuristic effect. The 33-year-old complemented the look with golden chunky sandals and hoop earrings around her ears. She styled her hair with a partition in the middle and chose the smoky-eyed look.

4. Ayo Edebiri

The 28-year-old actress has been on a winning spree, consecutively cinching the highly coveted Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Edebiri looked every inch the winner as she donned a Louis Vuitton leather dress, which featured a carved pleated bottom for an impressive 3D effect.

She paired the strapless dress with black strappy sandals for a monochrome look. The Bear actress accessorized with diamond studs, a tennis necklace, and an eternity ring from Brilliant Earth.

5. Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty mogul looked like royalty in a custom Oscar De La Renta dress, which featured a cut-out design reminiscent of flower petals. Selena Gomez favors Oscar De La Renta's designs, as she was also spotted wearing the same designer at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

The Only Murders in the Building actress completed the monochrome look with matching strappy sandals and dark red lips. Her hair was styled into a side part, and she sealed off the entire look with the Tiffany & Co 18 Carat yellow rock necklace.

Erin Walsh put together her stylish look.

6. Jessica Chastain

The 46-year-old beauty made a bold statement on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a neon green Gucci floor-length gown. Chastain's sequined dress featured a deep Vee neckline and a fringe design at the helm, which sashayed as she moved.

The George and Tammy actress paired the gown with diamond earrings and matching rings from Reza. Her makeup, done by Kristofer Buckle, was soft and dewy, blending in with her glowing skin. Her ginger hair was swept into a side part to frame her stunning face.

Elizabeth Stewart put together her look for the Awards ceremony.

7. Issa Rae

This list would be incomplete without Issa Rae's Pamela Roland gown. The Insecure actress dominated the red carpet of the Emmy Awards in a jewel-embellished champagne-colored gown.

The statement dress draped around her body while falling gracefully to the ground. The dress also featured feather-like embellishments for that Angel effect. Rae kept her makeup simple, leaving her gown to do all the work, and opted for a slicked-back hairstyle.

Her silver drooping earrings and matching rings sealed off the gorgeous look.

The Emmy Awards 2024 will remain in the hearts of fashionistas and style connoisseurs for a long time, as the attendees brought all the glamour and heat.