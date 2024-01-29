7 Best Fendi bags to ace the luxurious look

Fendi bags don't just follow the fashion scene, they lead the way with unparalleled excellence. When it comes to bags that make a statement, Fendi always nails it. The iconic Peekaboo and timeless '90s Baguette styles set Fendi apart as a go-to choice for those seeking an investment piece.

Over the years, the brand has evolved by boldly pushing boundaries and crafting iconic pieces that embody opulence and avant-garde design. Now, Fendi has become a wellspring of handbags that are not only enduring but also whimsically unique.

The seven best Fendi bags to lookout for this season

With so many choices, it's easy to become confused, so here's a list of the seven best Fendi bags to ace the luxurious look.

Fendi Baguette Jacquard FF Fabric Bag ($3,750)

Fendi Sunshine Medium ($3,100)

Fendigraphy Small ($2,650)

Fendi Sunshine Large ($3,190)

Fendi Baguette Mini ($2,390)

($2,390) Fendi By The Way Mini ($1,750)

Fendi Origami Medium ($2,850)

1) Fendi Baguette Jacquard FF Fabric Bag

Baguette Jacquard FF fabric bag (Image via Fendi)

A perfect example of Fendi's classic style is the Baguette Jacquard FF Fabric Bag. It has a brown jacquard fabric exterior with the famous FF pattern, an FF clasp, and fine black embroidery.

The magnetic front flap of this Italian masterpiece opens to an unlined inside compartment with a zipper pocket and metalware finished in gold. The Fendi Label design adorns both the removable handle and the shoulder strap, adding a touch of versatility. Its height is 15 cm, its depth is 6 cm, and its width is 27 cm.

The bag weighs just 0.6 kg, nevertheless, it makes a big impression. It provides a variety of carrying possibilities with its adjustable strap length (90 to 90 cm) and 41 cm drop from the shoulder. At $3,750, it's not cheap, however, it will bring opulence to one's closet.

2) Fendi Sunshine Medium

Fendi Sunshine Medium (Image via Fendi)

The Fendi Sunshine Medium bag exudes a sense of elegance and practicality, whether in a blue or red colorway. The exquisite piece is made from luxurious full-grain leather and carefully selected by renowned designer Stefano Pilati. It features embossed FENDI ROMA lettering and sleek tonal leather tubular handles.

The spaciously lined internal compartment and gold-finish metalware demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, which is sure to impress. This statement piece is truly remarkable, measuring 31 cm in height, 17 cm in depth, and 35 cm in width, with a weight of 1.16 kg.

The Sunshine Medium boasts two handles and detachable shoulder straps, offering a range of carrying choices and making it easy to adapt to any occasion. The Fendi Sunshine Medium, priced at $3,100, conveys a clear impression of sophistication.

3) Fendigraphy Small

Fendigraphy Small (Image via Fendi)

The list of the best Fendi bags is incomplete without the Fendigraphy Small hobo bag. It is an ideal combination of design and comfort. The bag is made of soft white leather and contains classic gold metal FENDI writing, which adds a touch of nostalgic appeal.

The zip closure opens to reveal a fabric-lined inside compartment with gold-plated metalware. The adjustable, detachable handle and hooks for connecting a shoulder strap enable it to be worn under the arm or crossbody, making it a versatile accessory.

It hits the ideal balance, measuring 24.5 cm in height, 10 cm in depth, and 29 cm in width, with an 18-centimeter drop on the shoulder strap. The Fendigraphy Small weighs 0.7 kg and costs $2,650.

4) Fendi Sunshine Large

Fendi Sunshine Large (Image via Fendi)

The Fendi Sunshine Large bag illustrates the brand's dedication to impeccable craftsmanship and timeless style. This shopper bag reflects luxury with its combination of brown FF jacquard fabric and FENDI ROMA lettering, complemented by sturdy leather handles.

This tote bag portrays a touch of professionalism with its roomy interior, refined leather trim, and luxurious gold hardware. The Fendi Sunshine Large, measuring 35x21.5x40.5 cm and weighing 1.32 kg, offers versatility with inner hooks for a shoulder strap.

Priced at $3,190, these Fendi bags combine spaciousness, meticulous detailing, and varied carrying options.

5) Fendi Baguette Mini

Baguette Mini (Image via Fendi)

One of the most recognizable mastery symbols of Fendi bags is the Baguette Mini. Made of luxurious black nappa leather and embellished with a three-dimensional FF design, this accessory is sure to turn heads. Upon opening the magnetic clasp and front flap, one can access the lined inside compartment, which has a pocket and metalware finished in gold.

One of its standout features is its adaptability; one may wear it crossbody or by hand thanks to the chain shoulder strap and removable handle. It weighs 0.6 kg and has attractive, compact dimensions: 13 cm tall, 5 cm deep, and 20 cm wide. There is a 58-centimeter drop at the shoulder, and the strap length is adjustable from 120 to 120 centimeters. At $2,390, the Baguette Mini has an air of refined elegance.

6) Fendi By The Way Mini

By The Way Mini (Image via Fendi)

The Fendi By The Way Mini Boston bag seamlessly blends fashion and practicality. Featuring brown FF fabric and chic tortoiseshell-effect plexiglass handles, this bag exudes a refined aesthetic. The zip closure opens to a lined interior with a convenient pocket and elegant gold-finish metalware.

Offering versatility, it can be carried by hand or worn on the shoulder/cross-body using the adjustable, detachable shoulder strap. With compact dimensions of 12x9x20.5 cm and a weight of only 0.27 kg, this accessory is perfect for fashion enthusiasts seeking style and convenience.

With a price tag of $1,750, the Fendi By The Way Mini Boston bag is an adaptable addition to any wardrobe.

7) Fendi Origami Medium

Fendi Origami Medium (Image via Fendi)

The last bag on this list of the best Fendi bags is the Fendi Origami Medium. It is the pinnacle of innovative design and is crafted from premium full-grain leather. Its medium size showcases versatility with an origami-style fold, easily transforming into a shopper or bucket bag using eight concealed magnets.

The metal key case charm, featuring the iconic "Fendi" word, adds a delightful touch. Meticulous craftsmanship is evident in the lined inner compartment and gold-finish metalware.

Compact and practical, it measures 27x16.5x27 cm and weighs 0.5 kg. Priced at $2,850, these Fendi bags stand as a distinctive fashion statement.

These are the best Fendi bags that will surely grace your arms and uplift your wardrobe. Interested buyers can buy these pieces from the official website of Fendi and some other select retailers.

