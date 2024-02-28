Flower Mountain sneakers are emblems of the brand's authenticity and creativity. They are made using sustainable materials with adherence to ethical practices. The Flower Mountain brand is known for its bold designs and bright colors with a brush of whimsical charm.

Since its inception, the brand has quickly grown to become a favorite among sneaker lovers and celebrities alike, becoming a niche associated with luxury and street style. The brand's sneakers have transcended the idea of being mere footwear to become wearable works of art, with each pair boasting intricate embroideries, playful patterns, and unexpected adornments.

This article reflects the writer's opinions only.

7 Best Flower Mountain sneakers to avail in 2024

1. Yamano 3

The Yamano 3 sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

This pair of sneakers is made from suede and technical fabrics. It comes in a multicolor and features an upper made with a technical fabric with suede overlays and brushes of animal print. It also comes with a white midsole with splashes of black, a black EVA serrated outsole, and trekking laces. These Flower Mountain sneakers are sold for $213 on the brand's online store.

2. Kotetsu Uni sneakers

The Kotetsu Uni sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

This pair of sneakers is a product of the collaboration between the brand and the Anglo-Saxon DJ Kish Kash and it comes in a silhouette that was inspired by brutalist designs, reflecting the nightlife and values of the metropolis. The sneakers come in a multicolor of ivory, grey, and anthracite white, and feature an upper made from a reflective 3M material, antibacterial insole, fluorescent rubber sole, and lace closure. These Flower Mountain sneakers are sold for $228 on the brand's online store.

3. Iwano Uni sneakers

The Iwano Uni sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

Made from technical fabrics and suede materials, this pair of Flower Mountain sneakers comes in a multicolor of beige, lilac, black, yellow, and brown. The shoes feature a waterproof upper, antibacterial insole, very light midsole, and Vibram outsole with a mega grip design, making it perfect for hiking on any terrain. Completed with lace fastenings, the shoes are sold for $288 on the brand's online store.

4. Camp Man

The Camp Man sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

This pair of Flower Mountain sneakers is crafted from a technical material and comes in a black colorway. The shoes feature a black knit upper designed with jacquard and geometric patterns and an adjustable heel for double styling. The shoes also come with an antibacterial cork insole, a light rubber sole, and a slip-on construction. Giving a relaxed vibe, the shoes are functional and comfortable, selling for $193 on the brand's online store.

5. Tiger Hill sneakers

The Tiger Hill sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

Crafted from mesh and suede materials, these shoes come in a multicolored colorway of white, green and ivory hue. The pair of sneakers feature a technical mesh upper with multicolored suede overlays and EVA soles with personalized details. The pair of kicks also comes with perforations and reinforcement on the body and eyelets and a tone lace closure. These Flower Mountain sneakers are sold for $218 on the brand's online store.

6. Pampas Woman Teddy

The Pampas Woman Teddy (Image via Flower Mountain)

This pair of sneakers is made with vegetable shearlings, suede, and synthetic materials and comes in a multicolor of pink, yellow, and ivory. The sneakers feature a vegetable fur upper with suede and fluffy yarn overlays to give a cocoon effect, an antibacterial natural cork insole, a light rubber white midsole with brushes of yellow, and a translucent rubber outsole. Coming with furry lace fastenings, the pair of Flower Mountain sneakers is sold for $138.60 on the brand's online store.

7. Backcountry Mid

The Backcountry Mid sneakers (Image via Flower Mountain)

This pair of sneakers was created with the Dandelion Mountaineering Association and is crafted from suede and waterproof technical fabrics. Lightweight, breathable, and very protective of the shoes, it comes in a multicolor of fuchsia orange, pink, blue, black, purple, and yellow, and it features a mid-rise silhouette, a waterproof upper, an ultra-light rubber midsole in off-white and outsole in black. The sneakers are completed with lace closures and are sold for $190 instead of the usual $238 on the brand's online store.

Flower Mountain sneakers are colorful and will liven up your 2024 sneaker collection.