Michael Kors women’s watches bring a great fusion of luxury and functionality. These watches are popular for their stylish designs and affordability as compared to other luxury watches. Michael Kors women’s watches have a large customer base because of their trendy appeal and reliability.

Apart from their beautiful aesthetics, these watches offer water resistance and advanced chronographic display functions. The American brand offers a wide range of watch designs in both men's and women's exclusives. In this article, let's delve into some of the best women's watches that this brand has to offer.

7 Best Michael Kors women's watches to avail in 2024

1. Runway Gold-Tone Watch

Runway Gold-Tone Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

Featured in a bracelet design, this watch is built from gold finish stainless steel, seen from the straps to the 38-millimeter wide case. This offers water resistance and can withstand scratches and dents. Meanwhile, it encloses a dial, also dressed in a gold hue, featuring whitish accents on the hands, as well as controlled by quartz movement, ensuring precision in time-telling.

This gold-toned timepiece is priced at $439 on the brand's website.

2. Lennox Pave Silver-Tone Mesh Watch

Lennox Pave Silver-Tone Mesh Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

This crystal-encrusted watch features straps crafted from silver-tone stainless steel in a woven design, allowing for breathability. Hence, it is suitable for long use during the day.

The straps are connected to the case through the silver-white colored lugs with details of the brand name engraved on them. Meanwhile, the bezel, featured in a round shape, houses finely-cut crystals, alongside six knots in a silver hue incorporated around the bezel.

This ensures that the compartments of the watch are held firmly together, even if it falls. Additionally, the silver-white dial features three hands movement, propelled by a quartz system.

This timepiece is priced at $410 on the brand's website.

3. Mini Emery Gold-Tone and Empire Logo Jacquard Watch

Mini Emery Gold-Tone and Empire Logo Jacquard Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

This wristwatch features gold-toned stainless steel, used to construct the 27-millimeter wide case. It is coupled with straps made from jacquard material in a motif of stripes and an interlocking design in brown and white hues. Preventing water from seeping into the watch, the case comes with a water resistance of about 50 meters.

This wristwatch is available at $278 on the brand's website.

4. Lexington Pave Black-Tone Watch

Lexington Pave Black-Tone Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

This recent iteration of the original features black-coated stainless steel from which the straps and case are built. The dial comes in a tonal black hue, with crystals arranged as the hour markers, with more highlights of a silver hue visible on the hands, and the brand name.

Also, this watch features 100 meters of water resistance, alongside a self-winding quartz movement.

This black-toned watch is priced at $410 on the brand's website.

5. Oversized Accelerator Blue-Tone and Nylon Watch

Oversized Accelerator Blue-Tone and Nylon Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

This chronographic-designed timepiece features navy blue colored nylon straps, with the lugs and case enveloped in a tonal blue hue. Also, the dial is in a dichromatic color scheme, featuring blue and silver-white hues. Additionally, the sub-dials offer a chronographic display, a calendar feature, and a tachymeter measuring scale, which helps in reading distances when moving.

This timepiece is available at $365 on the brand's website.

6. Pyper Pave Two-Tone Logo Watch

Pyper Pave Two-Tone Logo Watch (Image via Michael Kors)

From the Pyper collection, this watch features silver and metallic gold straps, with a waterproof case and bezel housed with crystals contrasting against the golden hue of the bezel. The whitish dial features golden highlights on the hands and crystal-embedded hour markers, alongside the brand name lettering. Additionally, the watch features a quartz-powered hand movement.

This two-toned watch is priced at $277 on the brand's website.

7. Gen 6 Camille Pavé Goldtone Smartwatch

Gen 6 Camille PavéGoldtone Smartwatch (Image via Michael Kors)

This watch features rose-gold colored metallic bracelet straps, detailed by encrusted crystals that run to the circular-shaped bezel. Meanwhile, the blue-toned dial features whitish accentuations on the sub-dials, Roman numeral numberings, and the brand name.

Also, the wristwatch features a heart rate monitoring system, a calendar feature, and a luminous display system.

This timepiece is priced at $616 on the brand's website.

These Michael Kors watches emphasize style and function and make for great additions to one's 2024 collection.