7 Best Michael Kors women’s watches to avail in 2024

By Enoba Onuh
Modified Mar 01, 2024 11:17 GMT
Best Michael Kors women&rsquo;s watches to avail in 2024 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Best Michael Kors women’s watches to avail in 2024 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Kors women’s watches bring a great fusion of luxury and functionality. These watches are popular for their stylish designs and affordability as compared to other luxury watches. Michael Kors women’s watches have a large customer base because of their trendy appeal and reliability.

Apart from their beautiful aesthetics, these watches offer water resistance and advanced chronographic display functions. The American brand offers a wide range of watch designs in both men's and women's exclusives. In this article, let's delve into some of the best women's watches that this brand has to offer.

1. Runway Gold-Tone Watch

Featured in a bracelet design, this watch is built from gold finish stainless steel, seen from the straps to the 38-millimeter wide case. This offers water resistance and can withstand scratches and dents. Meanwhile, it encloses a dial, also dressed in a gold hue, featuring whitish accents on the hands, as well as controlled by quartz movement, ensuring precision in time-telling.

This gold-toned timepiece is priced at $439 on the brand's website.

2. Lennox Pave Silver-Tone Mesh Watch

This crystal-encrusted watch features straps crafted from silver-tone stainless steel in a woven design, allowing for breathability. Hence, it is suitable for long use during the day.

The straps are connected to the case through the silver-white colored lugs with details of the brand name engraved on them. Meanwhile, the bezel, featured in a round shape, houses finely-cut crystals, alongside six knots in a silver hue incorporated around the bezel.

This ensures that the compartments of the watch are held firmly together, even if it falls. Additionally, the silver-white dial features three hands movement, propelled by a quartz system.

This timepiece is priced at $410 on the brand's website.

3. Mini Emery Gold-Tone and Empire Logo Jacquard Watch

This wristwatch features gold-toned stainless steel, used to construct the 27-millimeter wide case. It is coupled with straps made from jacquard material in a motif of stripes and an interlocking design in brown and white hues. Preventing water from seeping into the watch, the case comes with a water resistance of about 50 meters.

This wristwatch is available at $278 on the brand's website.

4. Lexington Pave Black-Tone Watch

This recent iteration of the original features black-coated stainless steel from which the straps and case are built. The dial comes in a tonal black hue, with crystals arranged as the hour markers, with more highlights of a silver hue visible on the hands, and the brand name.

Also, this watch features 100 meters of water resistance, alongside a self-winding quartz movement.

This black-toned watch is priced at $410 on the brand's website.

5. Oversized Accelerator Blue-Tone and Nylon Watch

This chronographic-designed timepiece features navy blue colored nylon straps, with the lugs and case enveloped in a tonal blue hue. Also, the dial is in a dichromatic color scheme, featuring blue and silver-white hues. Additionally, the sub-dials offer a chronographic display, a calendar feature, and a tachymeter measuring scale, which helps in reading distances when moving.

This timepiece is available at $365 on the brand's website.

6. Pyper Pave Two-Tone Logo Watch

From the Pyper collection, this watch features silver and metallic gold straps, with a waterproof case and bezel housed with crystals contrasting against the golden hue of the bezel. The whitish dial features golden highlights on the hands and crystal-embedded hour markers, alongside the brand name lettering. Additionally, the watch features a quartz-powered hand movement.

This two-toned watch is priced at $277 on the brand's website.

7. Gen 6 Camille Pavé Goldtone Smartwatch

This watch features rose-gold colored metallic bracelet straps, detailed by encrusted crystals that run to the circular-shaped bezel. Meanwhile, the blue-toned dial features whitish accentuations on the sub-dials, Roman numeral numberings, and the brand name.

Also, the wristwatch features a heart rate monitoring system, a calendar feature, and a luminous display system.

This timepiece is priced at $616 on the brand's website.

These Michael Kors watches emphasize style and function and make for great additions to one's 2024 collection.

