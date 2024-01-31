7 best movies to watch on Mubi

Amid so many streaming platforms, Mubi has emerged as a platform that acts as a sanctuary for many cinematic masterpieces that have gone unappreciated by a large proportion of the cinephile population. It aims to invite viewers to let the language of cinema speak directly to their souls.

From hoarding old gems like Akira Kurosawa's Rashomon (1950) and Krzysztof Kieślowski's The Double Life of Veronique (1991) to contemporary titles like Apichatpong Weerasethakul's Cemetery of Splendour (2015) and Yorgos Lanthimos's The Lobster (2015), Mubi is striving to breathe life into diverse international and independent films.

These aren't just regular movies; they are storytelling masterpieces that go beyond time, culture, and human experiences. Each one of these movies is proof of extraordinary art in global cinema.

A Ghost Story, Oldboy, and 5 other must-watch movies on Mubi

1) The Double Life of Veronique (1991)

The Double Life of Veronique is directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski. It is a captivating exploration of the complexities of identity and existence. This Mubi film tells the story of two women, both named Veronique, who have a bond despite living in different countries.

Kieślowski's masterful use of visuals and a haunting musical score create a mysterious journey that stays with you even after the movie ends. However, it goes beyond that, as the director invites everyone to reflect on our lives. The Double Life of Veronique is a profound film that does right by people who like thought-provoking stories.

2) A Ghost Story (2017)

A Ghost Story, by David Lowery, is a thoughtfully captivating exploration of the passage of time and our existence as humans. With Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara in leading roles, the movie tells the story of a ghost that silently observes the evolving world while draped in a sheet.

Through its style and rooted themes, A Ghost Story takes us on an extraordinary and emotionally powerful personal journey, encouraging viewers to think about life's beauty and meaningful connections.

3) Oldboy (2003)

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's Oldboy seamlessly combines intense action with a gripping storyline. The story revolves around Oh Dae-su, played by Choi Min-sik, a man mysteriously imprisoned for 15 years, as he embarks on a quest for revenge while unraveling a web of intrigue.

Oh Dae-su's journey is brilliantly depicted, filled with thrilling actions and stunning visuals. Renowned for its storytelling and an unforgettable fight scene in a hallway, Oldboy stands as an achievement in global cinema that has made an everlasting impact.

4) Amour (2012)

Amour is directed by Michael Haneke. It is a moving examination of the complexities of love as one grows older. This Mubi film tells the story of a couple portrayed by Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva as they confront the difficulties that come with illness and the passage of time.

Through the performances of the lead actors and Haneke's characteristic attention to detail, Amour presents a heart-wrenching depiction of how love endures even amid unavoidable sorrow. The movie provides an emotionally charged experience, reflecting on themes like timeless love and morality.

5) Cemetery of Splendour (2015)

Cemetery of Splendour, directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, takes viewers on an introspective voyage where the boundaries between reality and dreams become indistinct. The film unfolds amidst a sleeping sickness, delving into the nature of the spiritual and physical dimensions. Cemetery of Splendour creates a cinematic encounter that encourages profound rumination and introspection.

6) Rashomon (1950)

Rashomon, directed by Akira Kurosawa, is an enduring masterpiece that transformed the way stories are told on the screen. This cinematic gem presents a crime from multiple viewpoints questioning the idea of truth. Kurosawa's brilliant storytelling techniques and visually captivating cinematography continue to influence and inspire the world of filmmaking.

7) The Lobster (2015)

Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster is a disturbingly funny examination of love and societal expectations. It takes place in a world where individuals who can't find a partner are turned into animals, offering a take on modern relationship ideals. Through its humor and sharp social critique, The Lobster provides a contemplative experience for moviegoers.

If film lovers want a curated and enriching moviegoing experience, they must not miss out on these seven seven outstanding works on Mubi. Every movie tells its own story and relinquishes formulaic clichés. So access the wonderful world of Mubi and see these all-time treasures come alive right before your eyes.