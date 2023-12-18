7 best selling Puma Women's Sneaker

Since its beginning in 1948, Puma has been a stalwart in the world of fashion and athletics, carving out a distinctive position within the sneaker industry. Initially focused on creating top-notch footwear for track and field stars, the brand has undergone a remarkable transition, expanding its offerings to encompass a comprehensive range of footwear, apparel, and more.

In alignment with its diverse men's collections, Puma's women's section boasts an impressive array of exceptional finds. Notably, the brand's collaboration with Rihanna has significantly elevated its women's line. Among the most captivating options in its lifestyle segment are wedge and platform sneakers, catering perfectly to the discerning tastes of fashion enthusiasts.

Additionally, the brand's running sneakers stand out for their exceptional performance and design, making a remarkable impact within the running shoe category.

Some of the best Puma sneakers for women

1) Mayze Women's Sneakers

In today's trend, platform sneakers are quite popular for their elevated heels, offering comfort and style. Puma features one such collection in its lifestyle section, named Mayze Women Sneaker. With an affordable price tag of $90, this sneaker boasts a suede upper with an intricate layering pattern.

2) Cali Wedge Women's Sneakers

The wedge sneakers, a stylish option for short-height women, embrace an elongated heel that offers a modish allure. In its women's range, the Cali sneakers seamlessly mirror the wedge model, featuring a leather upper with a perforation design.

The rubber outsole, fitted with better grip technology, prevents slipping despite its long height. With golden branding at the lateral side, the sneaker is available in stores for $90.

3) FENTY x PUMA AVANTI L Women's Sneakers

The recently launched sneaker from the collaboration of Fenty and Puma adds a timeless piece to women's wardrobes. Its lustrous silhouette and tonal piping provide the modish appeal, while its foam midsole mirrors a low wedge structure for enhanced comfort.

Inspired by the timeless retro football boot Avanti, the sneaker incorporates a dark rubber outsole. Rihanna embarked on two colorways in this series, Dark Myrtle and Club Navy, available for $160.

4) Fuse 2.0 Women's Training Shoes

Another best-selling sneaker from Puma, Fuse 2.0, is a remarkable addition to the trainers collection of the brand. Understanding the requisites of female fitness enthusiasts, this sneaker is an amalgamation of fashion and functionality.

The textile upper elevates its overall look, while the TPU midsole offers comfort with its lightweight feature. Priced at $100, this sneaker is a wise choice for fitness enthusiasts.

5) PUMA x LEMLEM NITRO™ Luxe Training Shoes Women

Lemlem teamed up with Puma for the first time to embark on a capsule collection. This particular sneaker is a piece from the collection, tailored for women's feet. The sneaker portrays a unique design with geometrical graphics, accented in quirky yellow and pink, establishing the feminine aura.

Not just the design, but its structural design is fabricated in a way that propels the runners' agility. The Nitrofoam midsole enhances the comfort, available for $130 at the store.

6) Defy Mid Women's Training Shoes

Taking a nod from Selena Gomez, this training sneaker blends fashion with functionality. The black design features a mid-height sock collar for a modish appeal. Its layering structure and golden lock add to its stylish appeal.

The high rebound foam sole ensures comfort during intense workouts while its knitted upper enhances flexibility. For $100, the sneaker is available in stores.

7) PUMA x SWAROVSKI Suede Women's Sneakers

Through the collaboration with Swarovski, the brand shows its creative prowess while highlighting fashion sustainability. This particular sneaker incorporates street-style fashion with a sparkling touch.

For $100, the sneaker offers a low-top model structure. It boasts a rubber sole unit that ensures comfort. The suede upper and Swarovski crystals enhance the modish appeal further.

Puma has established itself as a one-stop solution for women sneakerheads, offering a distinctive collection of shoes that provides fashion and practicality equally. These aforementioned sneakers are from the best-selling category. In addition to these, the brand has stocked Creeper Phatty sneakers, another by-product of the Fenty collaboration, adding more value to the lifestyle segment, incessantly.