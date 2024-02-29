Skechers basketball sneaker colorways push boundaries in the sneakers industry with cutting-edge technologies. These Skechers silhouettes are designed for top performance with superior cushioning, support, and style.

Skechers basketball sneakers are some of the most recent sneaker designs from the American brand aimed at reaching a wider audience. They have been worn by elite athletes like Terrance Mann and Julius Randle.

The shoes feature enhanced collars for stability and sock liners for increased response. Another impressive feature of these shoes is the variety of colorways they are presented in. Skechers basketball sneakers are eye-catching and will liven up your sneaker collection in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Skechers basketball sneaker colorways to avail in 2024

1. The SKX Resagrip "Black-White" sneakers

The SKX Resagrip "Black-White" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These pair of mid-top shoes feature an upper dressed in a combo of black mesh and leather materials in an overlay design. Complementing the black colorway of the upper, the laces are featured in a black-and-white color scheme, while the "S" logo is embedded in a grey hue on the side of the sneakers.

A whitish rubber outsole is incorporated, contrasting against the black upper, meanwhile aiding traction control, resulting from "Good Year Resagrip technology."

These mid-cuts are priced at 150 US dollars on the brand website.

2. The Resagrip "Blue-Black" shoes

The Resagrip "Blue-Black" shoes (Image via Skechers)

These athletic-built kicks come with a bluish synthetic upper coupled with a tonal blue mesh material on the sides of the sneakers. Splashes of light-green hue are seen on the tongue, around the eyelets, and below the pull tab, while the black highlights, featured on the tongue, pull tab, the brand logo, and midsole, complete the overall colorway of the shoes.

These sneakers are priced at 140 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. The SKX Float "Pink Multi" sneakers

The SKX Float "Pink Multi" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These sporty shoes are featured in a color-block design, built from stretchable synthetic material in shades of pink, constructed at the collar, front, and tongue of the sneakers, coupled with mesh fabric in a black hue, allowing for air inflow.

More black colorations are seen on the interior, logo, laces, hem of the tongue, midsole, and outsole. The hyber bust cushioned midsole also highlights a green hue, completing the color-block look.

These multicolored kicks are priced at 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Float "White-Blue" sneakers

The Float "White-Blue" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These men's shoes feature a whitish leather material that envelopes the upper, with tonal white cotton-made laces offering adjustability and a perfect fit. Highlights of the blue hue are seen on the shoes' side, midsole, and back, contrasting against the white background.

These men-exclusive pairs of shoes are priced at 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The SKX "Grey Yellow" sneakers

The SKX "Grey Yellow" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These Skechers basketball sneakers come with a lightweight grey-toned synthetic upper paired with greenish laces, a padded heel tab, and the brand logo, both dressed in a black hue. In contrast, yellow and blue hues are visible around the eyelets, back of the shoes, and midsole.

In addition to the multicolored motif of the sneakers, a whitish rubber outsole is infused to complement the upper color palette.

These kicks are priced at 140 US dollars on the brand's website.

6. The "Orange Multi" Float shoes

The "Orange Multi" Float shoes (Image via Skechers)

These shoes are primarily orange, featuring mesh and synthetic materials crafted on the upper, with navy-blue detailings on the side, back, and midsole of the sneakers.

These shoes are priced at 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

7. The "Purple Multi" sneakers

The The "Purple Multi" sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These Skechers basketball sneakers feature a lightweight upper covered in breathable mesh material in purple, grey, and orange hues. At the same time, a blue calfskin leather fabric is designed around the collar of the sneakers. The padded heel tab is made from a black synthetic material, with more black details on the laces, midsole, and interior.

These kicks are priced at 150 US dollars on the brand's website.

Skechers basketball sneaker colorways elevate outfits with minimal effort and come in sturdy builds.