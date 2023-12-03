7 best Skechers slip-on sneakers for men in 2023

The 31-year-old American footwear brand Skechers is highly regarded for its remarkable collection of sneakers that have become must-haves amongst sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Since the brand's iconic Go Walk collection, it has released a variety of slip-on sneakers crafted from quality and breathable materials, as well as cushioned insoles, midsoles, and durable outsoles, that ensure a substantial amount of comfort is provided to the feet, hence making these unique kicks suitable for everyday wear.

From the Go Walk flexible athletic slip-on sneakers to the Avillo relaxed-fit slip-on kicks, the American brand has a lineup of slip-on sneakers that are the perfect blend of fashion and comfort. Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best Skechers slip-on sneakers for men in 2023.

The Go Walk sneakers and other Skechers slip-on sneakers for men in 2023

1. The Go walk flexible athletic slip-on sneakers

The Go walk flexible athletic slip-on sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These sleek low-top slip-on sneakers are dressed in a navy blue breathable mesh fabric that hugs the feet perfectly while at the same time allowing for ventilation. The crisp white flexible chunky rubber outsole that climbs up to the toe bumper effortlessly complements the blue upper as well as promoting stability. Additionally, the Goga mat cushioning technology adopted provides excellent cushioning.

These shoes are priced at $64 on Amazon.

2. The Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On sneakers

The Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These fashionable pieces are crafted from quality black denim material, with a patched leather material in a black hue strategically placed below the heel tab, adding a sophisticated flair to the overall look of the shoes.

Additionally, the elastic strap incorporated on both sides of the sneakers allows for a secured fit, while the lugged rubber outsole and the cushioned footbed enhance traction and comfort, respectively.

These chic slip-ons sell for $40 on Amazon.

3. Go Max-Athletic Air Mesh walking sneakers

The Go Max-Athletic Air Mesh walking sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These athletic-built kicks feature a monochromatic color scheme of black that exudes elegance and versatility, allowing for easy pairing with different ensembles. The breathable, lightweight mesh fabric is constructed on the upper, which engineers airflow and unrestricted movement when walking.

Also, the brand's sought-after injection-molded technology is incorporated into the midsole.

These kicks are priced at $54 on Amazon.

4. Skechers men's After Burn M. Fit sneakers

The Skechers men's After Burn M. Fit sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These fashion-forward sneakers feature a combo of synthetic materials and a quality leather material in grey and black hues, constructed in layers on the upper, giving them an endearing and polished look. Comfort was prioritized with the elastic gores infused on both sides of the upper, while the rugged-looking exaggerated rubber outsole provides perfect grip and traction control on a variety of terrains.

These chunky slip-ons sell for $50 on Amazon.

5. Ultra Flex 3.0 Smooth Step Hands-Free Slip-in sneakers

The Ultra Flex 3.0 Smooth Step Hands-Free Slip-in sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These aesthetically pleasing shoes are enveloped in a flexible knitted fabric, tailored to adjust to different foot shapes and sizes. The eye-catching contrast between the bluish upper and the whitish outsole adds a playful and energetic vibe to the look of the sneakers.

These cool sneakers are priced at $79 on Amazon.

6. Go walk outdoor-athletic slip-on sneakers

The Go walk outdoor-athletic slip-on sneakers (Image via Skechers)

These men's running shoes feature a seamless blend of mesh and leather material designed on the upper in a brown hue, alongside an elastic strap crafted on both sides of the shoes, allowing for easy wear and removal. The beige-colored multidirectional lugged outsole provides optimum traction and also complements the brownish upper.

These outdoor-inspired slip-on sneakers are priced at $87 on Amazon.

7. The men's Elite Flex-Hartnell

The men's Elite Flex-Hartnell (Image via Skechers)

These sneakers feature a predominantly black upper, highlighted by the greyish wave-like patterned rubber outsole. These slip-ons are built from a knitted, breathable mesh material coupled with stretch laces, ensuring a secure fit. Also, the cushioned foam insole provides a cozy and soft feel during long strides.

These vegan kicks sell for $55 on Amazon.

These cozy slip-ons are the best choice for an active lifestyle, blending comfort and style seamlessly.