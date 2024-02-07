Telfar bags were introduced in 2014 and are one of the hottest products from the Telfar brand. Telfar was founded in 2005 by Liberian-American designer, Telfar Clemens, and has since then grown to become a cultural phenomenon.

The brand was first recognized for its genderless unisex tote, but over the years, the brand has evolved to cover more designs and silhouettes. Telfar bags have gotten global recognition and have gone beyond mere functionality, becoming cultural pieces, coveted masterpieces, and tools for self-expression.

The brand has an unwavering commitment to breaking traditional boundaries through unique collaborations and groundbreaking designs. It also has a vast range of pieces in different collections, making sure there is always something for everyone.

From bags with minimalist designs to bags that mirror our personality with bold colors, the brand has a strong sense of inclusivity. In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring seven of the best Telfar bags of all time, which have not only earned their spot as legendary pieces but have also redefined the tapestry of cultural fashion.

7 Best Telfar bags of all time

1. Moose Knuckles x Telfar quilted large shopper bag

The Moose Knuckles x Telfar quilted large shopper bag (Image via Telfar)

This Telfar bag is crafted from nylon and polyester materials and was designed by Moose Knuckles. The bag comes in a large model and gold color. It features double short top handles, double long top handles to be carried across the body, an all-over monogram quilt pattern, an interior zip pocket, ample space, and a magnetic snap closure. The unisex bag is sold for $330 on the brand's online store.

2. The Large Pill

The Large Pill (Image via Telfar)

This Telfar bag was made from 100% polyester material and comes in a solid black color. The bag features a 3D-modelled clamshell case, an all-around zipper closure, an interior file pocket, mesh compartments, and lining to keep all your essentials secure.

The bag also comes with a removable and adjustable strap and is eight inches in diameter and 2.9 inches wide. The bag is sold for $155 on the brand's online store.

3. Eastpak x Telfar large duffle

The Eastpak x Telfar large duffle (Image via Telfar)

The Telfar bag is made from 100 percent polyester material and comes in the colors red and black. The large duffle bag features ample space, exterior mesh pockets, TC embossed zip pockets on both sides of the bag, adjustable and detachable shoulder straps, two top handles, and a zip closure. The bag comes in the dimensions 11 x 11 x 21 and is sold for $240 on the

4. Melissa x Telfar large jelly shopper

The Melissa x Telfar large jelly shopper (Image via Telfar)

This Telfar bag is crafted from 100% PVC and Mellissa's exclusive Melflex materials and comes in a deep brown color. The bag features tubular construction and a fluid silhouette, double short top handles, double long top handles to be worn across the body and shoulders, and an embossed TC logo on the front. The bag is water resistant and is sold for $250 on the brand's online store.

5. Round Telfar circle bag

The Round Telfar circle bag (Image via Telfar)

This Telfar bag is made from polyurethane and polyester materials and comes in a monochrome white color. The bag features a double-sided functional embossed logo top handle, an inner pocket, two hidden side compartments, a removable shoulder strap, and a zip closure. The bag is sold for $567 on the brand's online store.

6. Small Jacquard shopper

The Small Jacquard shopper (Image via Telfar)

The Telfar bag is made from polyester and polyurethane materials and comes in blue color. The bag features two top handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, a small embossed logo pocket, and a zipper closure. The bag is sold for $175 on the brand's online store.

7. Large Telfar duffle

The Large Telfar duffle (Image via Telfar)

This large bag is made from polyurethane and polyester materials and comes in a chocolate brown color. The bag features double top handles, ample space, a TC embossed logo zip pocket on both sides, an interior pocket, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, and zip closure. The bag is sold for $450 on the brand's online store.

Telfar bags are some of the hottest commodities on the market. Cop any of these bestsellers on the brand's website.

