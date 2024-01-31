Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces are synonymous with luxury and timeless sophistication. The jewelry giant was founded in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young in New York City.

Since its conception, Tiffany & Co. has risen to become an iconic symbol for quality craftsmanship and unparalleled design, characterized by its illustrious 'tiffany blue' box and white bow packaging, the brand has become a high symbol of luxury and a promise of something extraordinary.

Tiffany & Co. has adorned the hands and necks of discerning individuals including royalty and Hollywood stars.

Best Tiffany & Co jewelry pieces of all time

In this carefully curated list, we will be unveiling the seven best Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces of all time. From iconic rings to legendary bracelets and necklaces, this list covers the timeless, elegant, and eternally coveted jewelry of the brand.

1. Tiffany T bracelet

The Tiffany T bracelet (Image via Tiffany website)

The Tiffany & Co. jewelry piece is one of the flagship designs of the brand. This expensive bracelet is illuminated with diamonds and features 18K white gold plated with rhodium and 4.50-carat princess-cut diamonds. The bracelet comes in a large model and fits wrists up to 6.75 inches. The bracelet is sold for $82,000 on the brand's online store.

2. Tiffany Heart Tag necklace

The Tiffany Heart Tag necklace (Image via Tiffany website)

This Tiffany & Co. jewelry piece is part of the Return to Tiffany collection and is a re-imagination of the 1966 iconic key ring. This jewelry embodies the standout silhouette of the collection's celebrated aesthetic. This necklace is 16 inches long and features a medium-sized motif, an 18k yellow gold chain, and a heart-shaped pendant with an engraved 'please return to Tiffany'. The necklace is sold for $14,500 on the brand's online store.

3. Tiffany Hardware earrings

The Tiffany Hardware earrings (Image via Tiffany website)

The Tiffany hardware collection got its inspiration from the attitude and energy of New York City and the collection is characterized by gauge links. This pair of earrings features 18K rose gold with round brilliant diamonds carefully hand-set in a honeycomb pattern to achieve maximum shine. The earring has a total carat weight of 3.24 and is 1.4 inches long. This Tiffany & Co. jewelry piece is sold for $32,000 on the brand's online store.

4. Tiffany Elsa Peretti Starfish pendant

The Tiffany Elsa Peretti Starfish pendant (Image via Tiffany website)

The starfish collection is based on the copyrighted designs of the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation and evokes the life underneath the waters. This pendant features an 18K gold pendant that hangs from an 18-inch black colored silk cord. The necklace is sold for $3,900 on the brand's online store.

5. Tiffany Yellow Diamond pendant

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond pendant (Image via Tiffany website)

The yellow diamond pendant collection is one of Tiffany's iconic series as each piece in the collection features an exquisitely hand-cut Tiffany yellow diamond that radiates with a sharp intensity. This necklace features a 16-inch long golden chain and a pear-shaped diamond in yellow hue with a total carat weight of 2.13. The Tiffany & Co. jewelry piece is sold for $57,500 on the brand's online store.

6. Tiffany Victoria Key pendant

The Tiffany Victoria Key pendant (Image via Tiffany website)

This collection comprises unique key-shaped pendants that promise and symbolize hope and a bright future. The collection boasts of intricately patterned pendants that have a unique arrangement of stones.

This pendant is crafted from platinum and features round brilliant diamonds with a total carat weight of .73, marquise diamonds weighing .29, and pear-shaped diamonds weighing .12. The pendant is 2 inches long and is sold for $15,300 on the brand's online store.

7. Tiffany Harmony Round Engagement ring

The Tiffany Harmony Round Engagement ring (Image via Tiffany website)

This collection features a wide array of Tiffany set engagement rings that come in various shapes, sizes, and colors. This 18K rose gold Tiffany harmony engagement ring is a part of the collection and features a delicate four-pronged setting, an excellently cut 1.76-carat diamond, and a tapered rose gold band. The ring is sold for $50,500 on the brand's online store.

These Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces are hallmarks of intricate craftsmanship and have remained flagships of the brand.