7 best Videogame Adaptations to watch ahead of Borderlands

Videogame adaptations have seen a boost in recent times. From Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider to the ever-beloved Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020, live-action films based on games are on an upward graph.

The first videogame adaptation was released in 1993, Super Mario Bros. Since then, adaptations of game-to-screen have had a tough run. Although there are plenty of reasons for that, the most important aspect lacking is the ability to pack the game's look, feel, and characters into the 90-something-minute film. However, with Borderlands releasing in 2024, expectations are running high.

A videogame adaptation consisting of Cate Blanchette and the like, Borderlands, is set on Pandora, an abandoned planet where its inhabitants search for mystifying relics.

Ahead of Borderland's release, let's look at seven such videogame adaptations that are gamer-approved.

7 videogame adaptations to binge before the release of Borderlands

1) Werewolves Within (2021)

A critic's favorite videogame adaptation, Werewolves Within has been devoured by fans since it was released. A comedy, this film is not only good because of its source material but also as a standalone movie. Sam Richardson, Cheyenne Jackson, and Michaela Watkins star in this adaptation.

The plot follows a park ranger who is overwhelmed on the very first day of his job due to werewolf attacks on his rural town.

2) Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021)

Another videogame adaptation from 2021, this film is a classic horror-thriller punched with elements of the sci-fi genre. Differing from the original Resident Evil films, which were based heavily on action, this film takes the route of inducing fear as well. The film pulses with a sense of peril, which is similar to the feel of the video game. Directed by Johannes Roberts, the cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, and Tom Hopper.

The plot of the movie is as follows,

"Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City."

3) Mortal Kombat (1995)

An early adaptation of the videogame, Mortal Combat is still cherished by gamers around the world. Thoroughly action-packed, this film does justice to the premise of the game. Fans have also delighted to see their favorite characters, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, come to life. The film is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and Ed Boon, John Tobias, and Kevin Droney star in it.

The plot of the videogame adaptation revolves around three martial artists on whom the fate of the world depends. Invited to an unknown island, they have to compete to stop Earth from being invaded by outside forces.

4) Super Mario Bros. (1993)

A still from Super Mario Bros. (Image via Allied Filmmakers)

The most lovable characters, Super Mario Bros., are brought to screens in this videogame adaptation film. The characters have a huge fan base among gamers. The film is quirky and weird, but in a way that suits the Mario brothers from the beloved video game series Super Mario. The 1993 film is directed by Annabel Janken and Rocky Morton, with a cast consisting of Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Fiona Shaw.

The videogame adaptation revolves around the plumber brothers' mission to rescue a princess from a different dimension and stop the evil dictator, King Koopa, from taking over the world.,

5) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Legendary comedian and actor Jim Carrey stars in this adaptation. Filled to the brim with humor, this film is a captivating watch. Although some fans were not entirely happy with the game-to-screen version of this film, others enjoyed it completely.

The cast and crew embraced the absurdity of the film entirely and produced a gem in the videogame adaptation genre. Other than Jim Carrey, the film also stars James Marsden, Adam Pally, and Tika Sumpter and is directed by Jeff Fowler.

The plot of Sonic the Hedgehog reads,

"After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him."

6) Detective Pikachu (2019)

2000's kids have an unhealthy obsession with Pikachu, and with good reason. Originally a character from Pokémon, a media franchise designed by Atsuko Nishida and Ken Sugimori, the character soon gained cult status due to the game Pokémon Go.

The movie is an adventure infused with the playfulness of Pikachu. Ryan Reynolds is cast as the voice of the detective, with Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, and Suki Waterhouse in additional roles.

The movie follows Detective Pikachu as he partners up with Tim to find his missing father, Harry Goodman.

7) Gran Turismo (2023)

A thoroughly enjoyable videogame adaptation, Gran Turismo is a sports movie like no other. The best racing title on PlayStation managed to infuse great storytelling with this film. The car race sequences, coupled with the action shots, got every gamer's adrenaline pumping. The film stars Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, and Archie Madekwe.

The film's story is as follows,

"Based on the unbelievable, inspiring true story of a team of underdogs - a struggling, working-class gamer, a failed former race car driver, and an idealistic motorsport exec - who risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world."

These videogame adaptations with nail-biting sequences will provide an adequate dose of entertainment while you wait for Borderlands to release on August 9, 2024.